Lili Reinhart Shares A Memorable TikTok As Riverdale Wraps Filming On Season 7, And I’m In My Feels

It’s the end of an era as Riverdale has wrapped filming on its seventh and final season. Over the last several days, cast members from the CW series have been sharing posts on social media and behind-the-scenes content as they wrap filming (and have likely taken home a prop or two). These have been of both the sappy and sentimental variety, and Lili Reinhart’s latest TikTok will get fans in their feels as she says goodbye to Betty Cooper in the latest "farewell" post.

Much like her co-stars, Reinhart has been posting plenty of content lately from her time on the Archie Comics-based drama, counting down to her final day on set before Season 7's 2023 TV premiere. Her newest TikTok confirms the final season of Riverdale has officially wrapped, and it’s a short but sweet video that may or may not make you cry thinking about the end:

The final season of Riverdale has infamously taken things back to high school and back in time, even including some increasingly horny teenagers, so to have “Farewell” be written on the chalkboard makes it all the more real that the series is ending. There are still two months left of episodes to air, so there’s still time to actually say goodbye to the series, but the fact that filming has wrapped on the final season is the beginning of the end.

Lili Reinhart seems to have been one of the last few still rolling as most of the Riverdale cast wrapped filming before her. Seeing her longtime friends and colleagues say goodbye to the show and each other and seeing their posts about it cannot have been easy, but Reinhart made sure to keep the mood light about it before she finally wrapped on the final season:

(Image credit: Lili Reinhart)

While Reinhart is looking forward to more fitting roles after Riverdale, as she will hopefully no longer play a teenager in high school, it’s clear the actress is very much feeling emotional having to say goodbye to this chapter of her life. It’s definitely going to be hard to watch the series finale in August, and now that filming is complete, the end of Riverdale is starting to feel more real. It’s going to be both emotional and exciting to see how the series wraps up, especially when it comes to how the gang gets back to the present if they ever manage to do that.

The seventh and final season of Riverdale is still airing on The CW until August 23, so fans still have a couple more months to prepare their final goodbyes. Season 7 of Riverdale can also be streamed on The CW app or on FuboTV, as well as Netflix internationally or with NordVPN, so there are plenty of chances to catch up or rewatch before the final airs. Even though Riverdale has had some crazy storylines, it will be strange to no longer have the series airing, but for now, new episodes air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.