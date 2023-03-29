How To Watch Riverdale Season 7 Online And Stream Final Episodes From Anywhere

How to watch Riverdale Season 7

Watch Riverdale Season 7: synopsis

Get ready to shake, rattle and roll as the hit CW teen drama comes to an end. Since 2017 we’ve seen Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica face serial killers, get trapped in alternate dimensions, and do a deep dive in the dark arts. Their latest challenge? Escape the decade of Rock ‘n’ Roll and get back to the future. Our guide below will explain how to watch Riverdale Season 7 online and from anywhere.

Last we saw, Bailey’s Comet was on a collision course with Riverdale. Archie (KJ Apa) and his pals had transferred their supernatural powers to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), who blasted the hulking piece of space debris out of the sky – but also somehow propelled the gang back in time to the 1950s.

And things are all shook up in this new decade. They’re high school teens once more, with only Jughead remembering their previous lives. Archie, having just proposed to Betty, is infatuated with Hollywood starlet Veronica (Camila Mendes) in this reality, while Betty is on a quest to please her boyfriend Kevin, who’s living life here as a closeted gay man.

As always in Riverdale, darkness lurks beneath the perfect surface. Show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says the final season explores the American myth of what the 1950s were versus the reality, and the character’s attempts to become their authentic selves and address the dangerous consequences of the era’s prejudices.

So, grab a booth in Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe as we explain below how to watch Riverdale Season 7 online from anywhere.

Is Riverdale Season 7 on Netflix?

International viewers in a number of territories can expect to find all-new episodes of Riverdale on Netflix on a weekly basis.

As detailed below, Netflix UK, Netflix Canada and Netflix Australia are among those regions that will get Riverdale Season 7 episodes every Thursday, beginning March 30 and less than 24 hours after they first air in the US.

And in the US, the final season of the CW show will be added to Netflix once it’s come to the end of its TV run, sometime around September 2023.

How to watch Riverdale Season 7 from anywhere

If you're a Brit, Canadian, or Aussie on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Riverdale Season 7 just as you would at home with your Netflix subscription.

While Netflix libraries differ from country to country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Brits in the US can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in the UK and access UK Netflix from anywhere in the world.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 online in the US

One of The CW’s most popular exports, Riverdale Season 7 will debut on Wednesday, March 29 with episodes airing weekly at 9pm ET / PT. It is expected to run up until August 23.

If you miss an episode on linear TV, the great news is that it will be available to watch online via the CW website the following day. You'll be able to watch ASAP with your cable login, or you can wait a week and watch 100% for free.

For those who've cut the cord, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a comprehensive cable TV replacement. The higher price tag starting from $75.99 a month brings with its an incredible roster of over 140 channels. And, even better, it offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial period (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, you could opt for Hulu's Live TV plan. There’s no free trial, but for $69.99 a month you’ll get over 85 live channels, unlimited DVR, plus access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus thrown in.

And if you want to recap Archie's earlier adventures, Netflix offers every episode of Riverdale from Seasons 1 to 6, with plans starting at $6.99 a month (with ads) and peaking at $19.99 for the Premium (ad-free) plan. It’s expected that all-new Season 7 episodes should arrive on the streamer around September 2023.

How to watch Riverdale Season 7 online in Canada

Netflix continues to be the international home of The CW’s Riverdale. Its seventh and final season will debut on Thursday, March 30 in Canada, less than a day after its linear TV broadcast, and with new episodes arriving weekly.

There are a range of Netflix plans, starting with the budget Basic with Ads plan at CA$5.99 a month. You can ditch ads with the Basic CA$9.99 plan, and pay progressively more to allow simultaneous streams and improved picture quality. The top-level Premium plan is CA$20.99 and allows for four streams at once and UHD streaming on select titles.

A Canadian south of the border? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and access your usual streaming service

How to watch Riverdale Season 7 online in the UK

UK fans can also enjoy Riverdale Season 7 with a Netflix subscription. New episodes are available weekly from 8am GMT, beginning on Thursday, March 30. Just pick a plan to suit your budget and viewing needs.

The £4.99 plan provides basic ad-supported access, so go for the £6.99 plan if you want to avoid mid-show breaks. A Standard subscription brings a bump in picture quality and two simultaneous streams for £10.99, while those looking to max out their viewing experience can choose the £15.99 Premium plan.

How to watch Riverdale Season 7 online in Australia

Aussies can expect new episodes of the final season of Riverdale to arrive on Netflix from Thursday, March 30 too – the same day as its UK and Canadian release.

Plans start with Basic with Ads for AU$6.99 a month. Or you can opt for the AU$10.99 plan and ditch the interruptions. Memberships increase in price if you want to stream from additional devices or are looking for improved picture quality, with the top-tier Premium plan coming in at a monthly AU$22.99.

Of course, Riverdale isn't available in all territories on Netflix, so if you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, connect to a VPN and watch as you would at home

Riverdale Season 7 trailer