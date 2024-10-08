Lisa Marie Presley Wrote About Keeping Her Late Son In A Spare Bedroom For Months Following His Death In 2020

During her career, Lisa Marie Presley became a beloved musician, carving out a legacy separate from that of famous father Elvis. Lisa Marie sadly died at the age of 54 after going into cardiac arrest in early 2023. Now, over a year later, the public has the opportunity to learn more about the late singer’s life via her newly released memoir. Lisa Marie writes about more than a few personal aspects of her life in the posthumously released book, including the fact that she kept her late son’s body in a spare room after his death in 2020.

Benjamin Keough, who Lisa Marie Presley shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, died by suicide at the age of 27. In her newly published book, From Here to the Great Unknown, the late Presley chronicled the aftermath of Benjamin’s unfortunate passing. It was during that portion of the book that she revealed that she opted to keep her son’s body in her home. Presley revealed (via Us Weekly ) the exact part of her home in which she kept the body and explained how she was able to organize such an arrangement:

My house has a separate casitas bedroom, and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months. There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately. I found a very empathetic funeral homeowner … She said, ‘We’ll bring Ben Ben to you.’

According to police reports, Ben Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The “I Love You Because” singer’s exact reason for holding onto her son’s body is unclear. However, based on what she wrote in the book, she was well aware of the abnormality of the circumstances. The “You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet” added the following sentiments:

I think it would scare the living fucking piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me.

Via her book, Lisa Marie Presley also revealed that she had a tattoo artist come to her abode so that he could give her ink matching her son’s. Riley Keough – Presley and Danny’s daughter, who finished the new memoir – also commented on that. The Zola actress recalled the surreal nature of the situation and said that her mother felt as though Ben was speaking to her in a way. Riley continued to say that after the tattoo session, her mom “got the vibe” that Ben should be buried. He was indeed eventually laid to rest in Malibu.

Speculation regarding the life and death of Lisa Marie Presley has continued since her passing. Presley, who reportedly used opioids around the time of her death, was ultimately laid to rest in Graceland, with Riley Keough overseeing the arrangements and becoming the sole owner and trustee of the aforementioned mansion in Tennessee. Shortly after her mother’s death, Keough paid tribute and did so once more six months later . On that second occasion, she honored Benjamin as well.

It’s fair to say that we all find different ways to process our grief when it comes to mourning loved ones. And, based on the sentiments shared in her book, Lisa Marie Presley did so in a way that felt fitting for her. You can purchase From Here to the Great Unknown now wherever books are available.