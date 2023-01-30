Story Accuses Lisa Marie Presley Of Taking Opioids, Losing 40 Pounds In The Weeks Prior To Her Death

Much of Hollywood is still reeling from the death of Lisa Marie Presley , who passed away at 54 after experiencing a cardiac episode . Presley has since been laid to rest at Graceland and honored with a funeral service attended by her closest friends and family. All the while, reports have dropped alleged details regarding the state of the singer/songwriter’s health shortly before her passing. Some have claimed that she was in decline, and a newer story has now accused Presley of taking opioids and losing at least 40 pounds just weeks before she died.

It’s been well documented that Lisa Marie Presley battled addiction at certain points in her life. She revealed in the 2019 book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain that she struggled with opioids. Presley was allegedly still dealing with those struggles shortly before she died, according to sources for TMZ . The news outlet also alleges that drug usage isn’t the only health issue she was struggling with at the time.

Family insiders claim that the entertainer – who was the only child of Elvis Presley – had been losing a significant amount of weight as well. Per the report, Lisa Marie was aiming to drop pounds in order to look her best while promoting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. It’s said that she ultimately lost 40 - 50 lbs. in six weeks by using weight loss medications. Sources claim that she also got plastic surgery two months before the Golden Globe Awards, which would mark her final public appearance.

During awards season, the star had been making the press-wise with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his biopic’s leading man, Austin Butler, who just picked up an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of The King. Some seemed to take notice of her physical appearance when she showed up at the Globes. Having conducted what would be her final formal interview before she entered the Beverly Hills Hilton, Billy Bush opened up about speaking to her . The Extra host later said that he could tell that something was off and that the star was leaning heavily on talent manager Jerry Schilling for support.

Though many have speculated on Lisa Marie Presley’s health, most seem to be focused on the current state of her family. She was survived by her mother, Priscilla, and three kids: Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Keough paid tribute to her mother with a sweet social media post shortly after her death. And at her funeral, Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, spoke on her behalf and confirmed that they’re the parents of a baby girl. Priscilla also read a candid message from one of her other grandchildren during the service.

Harper and Finley Lockwood are now in the custody of their father, Michael Lockwood, who paid tribute to his ex-wife in a personal statement. The twins, along with their older sister are expected to take over the Graceland estate. However, Priscilla Presley is reportedly contesting a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s trust, which makes Riley Keough a co-trustee of the property.

Questions regarding the state of Graceland will likely persist as time goes on, and the same is likely true when it comes to assumptions about Lisa Marie Presley’s health. As of this writing, her cause of death has not been confirmed, as it’s been deferred pending toxicology results. New information could arrive within the next few months but, regardless of what happens, let’s just hope that it gives her family any further clarification – or even closure – they may need right now.