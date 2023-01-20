Riley Keough Paid Tribute To Mom Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death, And Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie And Others Responded

Following the tragic death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley , Riley Keough posted an emotional tribute to her. As Elvis Presley’s granddaughter mourns her mother, many celebrities posted their support for the actress, including her Daisy Jones and the Six co-star Sam Claflin as well as Nicole Richie, and Kim Kardashian.

Keough uploaded a throwback photo to Instagram of her and her mom from when she was a child. The actress simply captioned her photo with a heart emoji.

Below the post, many shared their love, condolences and support for Keough. Kim Kardashian showed her love by posting a simple emoji:

♾️

Nicole Richie also kept it simple, making it clear how much she cares for Keough and her family.

I love you ♥️

Keough’s Dasiy Jones and the Six co-stars were also in the comments supporting their Daisy Jones. Sam Claflin showed his support by writing:

Thinking of you darl ❤️

Josh Whitehouse, another co-star of Keough’s in the upcoming Daisy Jones and the Six as well as the star of the Netflix Christmas movie The Knight Before Christmas, commented:

Love you friend, thinking of you ❤️

Jenna Dewan posted her condolences for Keough, writing:

Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️

Stylist Ilaria Urbinati posted:

Oh Riley I’m so so sorry!!! Sending so much love your way!

While it’s terribly sad that Keough lost her mother, it’s nice and comforting to see the support from so many people in her life, the post had tons of comments within the first hours of it being uploaded. Including a message from Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs who posted:

I’m so sorry, this is such a profound loss. Sending you and your family so much love and strength ❤️

Along with all of these comments, Taylor Lautner, Olivia Munn, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Mick Rock, Taylor Jenkins Reid and more posted heart emojis, sending their love toward Keough and her family.

Along with Keough, many of Presley’s loved ones, friends and colleagues have spoken about losing her, including Nicolas Cage, Leah Remini and Rita Wilson . Cage, who was married to Presley for two years, said this was “devastating news,” and that his ex-wife “lit up every room.” He also mentioned that she is now “reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley unexpectedly died on January 12 after she was hospitalized following a cardiac episode . This came only two days after she attended the Golden Globes with Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler to represent the movie Elvis, the bio-pic about her father. Billy Bush, who had interviewed her on the red carpet that night, explained that told his crew he had noticed that “something’s off,” because she was talking slowly and struggling to get up the stairs to chat with him.

Now, a little over a week after her death, Presley’s 14-year-old twins reportedly won’t go home , and there are questions about whose custody they will enter into. Along with this news, it was announced that Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest near her father’s grave in Graceland, and her daughters will take over the estate.

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to Riley Keough and her family during this difficult time.