Lucifer Star DB Woodside Reveals Story About Conflict With Director: 'Why The F*ck Are You Even Here?'

Lucifer star D.B. Woodside has remained busy since the Netflix series ended, most recently recurring in Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, as well as another Netflix series, The Night Agent. While things have been going pretty well for him, both before and after Lucifer, it hasn’t always been like that. The actor recently went on the record to tell a story about a director he had a conflict with and even dropped the F-bomb.

D.B. Woodside took to Twitter to tell his followers about how an unnamed director on an unnamed pilot spoke to him in a tone that was not appropriate, just for agreeing with the lead actor. The incident was not a pleasant one, and from the looks of Woodside’s tweet, it is still a fresh memory for him:

Worked on a Pilot. The lead & I became close friends. He called me. Wanted me to view the Pilot with him & the Director. We did. The lead had an opinion about a scene. He asked me for my opinion. I agreed with him. The Director turned to me and said, ‘Why the fuck are you even here?’ I was stunned. Thankfully, the lead turned to him and said, ‘He’s here because I respect his fucking opinion. I asked him to be here.’ The Director apologized. To the lead.

The Night Agent actor didn’t name any names, and the tweet is pretty vague, as he didn’t even mention when the incident took place. It’s unknown if this was for an upcoming pilot or a past one, but the experience did not bode well for D.B. Woodside. However, people in the comments of his tweet are very much on his side, apologizing to him for what happened and saying that the “Lead” should have made the “Director” apologize to him.

Even prior to Lucifer, D.B. Woodside was seen in other projects such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Parenthood, Suits, JAG, S.W.AT., and others. There’s no way of knowing what show this was on or if it was even a show that got picked up, but Woodside seems intent of keeping it that way, so fans may never find out.

Meanwhile, don’t expect the actor to continue to be seen on Netflix, at least not in new episodes. With the Lucifer series finale premiering in 2021, His character on The Night Agent was killed off ahead of the show’s second season, meaning that secret service agent Erik Monks is no more. With 9-1-1: Lone Star getting a fourth season, though, and his Reverend Parks character still very close to Gina Torres’ Tommy Vega, it’s very likely he will return next season as their relationship continues to blossom. He is also starring in the upcoming film The Perfect Find, so while he may not have had the best experience on the set of one project, it’s nice to see that it hasn’t ruined acting for him.

A bad experience on the set of a movie or show is unfortunately not uncommon. No matter how long it’s been, it clearly stuck with D.B. Woodside and will probably forever. Hopefully, with him doing so many projects, he has more good memories than bad when it comes to working, and that was just a one-time thing. Be sure to get a Netflix subscription so you can catch him on both Lucifer and The Night Agent, and hope that neither of those shows is what he was talking about.