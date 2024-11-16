As 9-1-1 EP Discussed Angela Bassett’s Feelings On Athena’s Season 8 Struggles, He Eased A Concern I Had About The Character’s Future

Spoilers lie ahead for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 7 of 9-1-1, “Hotshots.”

9-1-1 Season 8 has been moving right along on the 2024 TV schedule and, as per usual, it’s been giving some characters some pretty tough challenges, both personally and professionally. Athena Grant-Nash, in particular, has already been through a lot in these first several episodes, starting with the plane emergency that was enough to keep someone on the edge of their seat. Following the police sergeant’s most recent struggles, showrunner Tim Minear got real about Angela Bassett’s reaction and, at the same time, he eased a concern I had about the character's future.

What Does Angela Bassett Thinks Of Athena’s Struggles?

It just seems like Athena can’t catch a break. On the latest episode, “Hotshots,” the patrol sergeant was running after a suspect and wound up sustaining a leg injury. Considering all that Athena has been through, between losing her fiancé, being assaulted, getting mixed up in the cruise ship disaster, enduring that house fire and so much more, one might think that Angela Bassett would rather not play a character with endless struggles and complications. However, Minear told TVLine just what the actress really thinks about the storylines, and it’s so true to who Athena is:

There are a lot of actors who wouldn’t want to show any kind of frailty or sign of weakness or any proof of being mortal — but not Angela. Some people were asking me, ‘Do you think she’s going to be OK with this storyline?’ And I was like, ‘100%, yes.’ Do you think I got a call from Angela Bassett telling me we couldn’t say that Athena is losing a step? No, I did not. She likes to play things that feel like real situations.

I don't know how other fans feel, but I would much rather not have Athena constantly going through some kind of issue. Nevertheless, at least the actress who portrays her doesn’t really mind. In all honesty, we should probably expect nothing less from the Oscar nominee, who's portrayed plenty of raw and vulnerable characters in her time. One could also point out that Athena's various problems do contribute to interesting stories.

Will Athena Retire From The Force?

Despite everything mentioned above, what isn’t entertaining is the notion of Athena possibly retiring in the near future. I couldn’t stop thinking about that happening amid the latest episode, since she isn’t as limber as she once was. Luckily, Tim Minear revealed during his recent interview that as of right now, he has not talked with Angela Bassett about Athena retiring. In fact, the EP is even eager to have the character be part of another sting operation.

Of course, as the seasons go on, it wouldn’t be surprising if the series were to start really foreshadowing a character or two retiring or at least considering it. It's honestly hard to imagine Athena doing anything other than being a police office. For right now, though, I’m glad that I don’t have to worry about that prospect any time soon.

9-1-1 is unpredictable, so much so that a bee-nado turned into a plane emergency. If anything, though, it would seem that fans should rest assured that, as issues arise, Athena will be on hand to help in any way she can for the foreseeable future. 9-1-1's fall finale airs this Thursday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be streamable on the next day with a Hulu subscription .