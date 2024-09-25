Of Course Mandy Moore Had A Message This Is Us Fans Will Be Obsessed With While Announcing Baby No. 3
If you're a This is Us fan, you know this is a flex.
Earlier this year, Mandy Moore dropped some big news for her fans, as she revealed that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were expecting their third child together. The 40-year-old actress confirmed the news by sharing a sweet message featuring a This is Us reference. Well, it would now seem that the family’s newest addition has finally arrived, as Moore returned to social media to confirm her daughter’s birth. And, of course, while announcing the new baby’s birth, she dropped that same nod to TiU, which is sure to make fans obsessed.
The former Rebecca Pearson actor took to Instagram to share the big news. She and Taylor Goldsmith – who already share August "Gus" Harrison (3) and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett (1) – are now the proud parents of Louise Everett Goldsmith. The actress’ post included a sweet pic, which showed her in the delivery room, smiling while her hubby gazed down at her and their new child. As sweet as that was, it was the message that may truly get fans of the aforementioned NBC drama in their feelings:
Her “big three” comment is so perfectly timed that it hurts! For those who aren’t aware, that term was commonly used to refer to the three Pearson siblings on This is Us. The triumvirate was made up of Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). All three characters experienced their share of ups and downs throughout the series, before having some truly meaningful moments in the finale.
Surely, fans wouldn’t wish their tribulations on Mandy Moore’s kids. However, I’d wager that so many are now delighted that after playing a mother of three for years, she really is one now!
What’s more is that the Tangled star also received a wave of support from her co-stars and more following her big announcement. Chrissy Metz (who’s admitted to missing This is Us since it ended in 2022) jumped into the comments section with a sweet message. Fellow TiU alums Susan Kelechi Watson and Caitlin Thompson also showed love. You can check out their responses along with those of other celebrities down below:
- Awww, Lou! Congratulationssssss!!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉 - Chrissy Metz
- In. Love. 💖💕💝💓💕 - Susan Kelechi Watson
- Congrats guys!! So happy for you and your big three! ❤️❤️❤️ - Caitlin Thompson
- Congrats beautiful! I love the name!! - Ashley Tisdale
- Congratulations mama!!! 💞💞💞 - Sophia Bush
- Congrats, Mandy! - Yvette Nicole Brown
The birth of her third child really does signify a full-circle moment for the Princess Diaries alum, and it’s hard not to smile when thinking about it. Her own references to a “big three” seem to indicate just how close her highly popular family drama still is to her heart.
Mandy Moore, who was emotional after reading the show’s finale script years ago, has long expressed her love for the series and even co-hosts a rewatch podcast with Sterling K. Brown and fellow cast member Chris Sullivan. Moore has cultivated quite a fanbase through the six-season series, and it’s wonderful that she still receives love during a major life event like this one. Here’s wishing Moore and her family the best as she and her husband move forward with their adorable big three!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For those of you who are suddenly feeling nostalgic for This is Us, know that you can stream it in its entirety with a Netflix subscription. Also, make sure you check out the 2024 TV schedule for information on more recent small-screen offerings.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.