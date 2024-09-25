Of Course Mandy Moore Had A Message This Is Us Fans Will Be Obsessed With While Announcing Baby No. 3

Earlier this year, Mandy Moore dropped some big news for her fans, as she revealed that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were expecting their third child together. The 40-year-old actress confirmed the news by sharing a sweet message featuring a This is Us reference. Well, it would now seem that the family’s newest addition has finally arrived, as Moore returned to social media to confirm her daughter’s birth. And, of course, while announcing the new baby’s birth, she dropped that same nod to TiU, which is sure to make fans obsessed.

The former Rebecca Pearson actor took to Instagram to share the big news. She and Taylor Goldsmith – who already share August "Gus" Harrison (3) and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett (1) – are now the proud parents of Louise Everett Goldsmith. The actress’ post included a sweet pic, which showed her in the delivery room, smiling while her hubby gazed down at her and their new child. As sweet as that was, it was the message that may truly get fans of the aforementioned NBC drama in their feelings:

Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓

Her “big three” comment is so perfectly timed that it hurts! For those who aren’t aware, that term was commonly used to refer to the three Pearson siblings on This is Us. The triumvirate was made up of Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). All three characters experienced their share of ups and downs throughout the series, before having some truly meaningful moments in the finale.

Surely, fans wouldn’t wish their tribulations on Mandy Moore’s kids. However, I’d wager that so many are now delighted that after playing a mother of three for years, she really is one now!

What’s more is that the Tangled star also received a wave of support from her co-stars and more following her big announcement. Chrissy Metz (who’s admitted to missing This is Us since it ended in 2022) jumped into the comments section with a sweet message. Fellow TiU alums Susan Kelechi Watson and Caitlin Thompson also showed love. You can check out their responses along with those of other celebrities down below:

Awww, Lou! Congratulationssssss!!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉 - Chrissy Metz

In. Love. 💖💕💝💓💕 - Susan Kelechi Watson

Congrats guys!! So happy for you and your big three! ❤️❤️❤️ - Caitlin Thompson

Congrats beautiful! I love the name!! - Ashley Tisdale

Congratulations mama!!! 💞💞💞 - Sophia Bush

Congrats, Mandy! - Yvette Nicole Brown

The birth of her third child really does signify a full-circle moment for the Princess Diaries alum, and it’s hard not to smile when thinking about it. Her own references to a “big three” seem to indicate just how close her highly popular family drama still is to her heart.

Mandy Moore, who was emotional after reading the show’s finale script years ago, has long expressed her love for the series and even co-hosts a rewatch podcast with Sterling K. Brown and fellow cast member Chris Sullivan. Moore has cultivated quite a fanbase through the six-season series, and it’s wonderful that she still receives love during a major life event like this one. Here’s wishing Moore and her family the best as she and her husband move forward with their adorable big three!

For those of you who are suddenly feeling nostalgic for This is Us, know that you can stream it in its entirety with a Netflix subscription. Also, make sure you check out the 2024 TV schedule for information on more recent small-screen offerings.

