Mandy Moore Used The Sweetest This Is Us Reference To Announce Her Third Pregnancy, And I Need Some Tissues

Mandy Moore is about to have her own Big Three, and I’m already crying. The actress, who played the beloved Rebecca Pearson for six seasons on the NBC hit This Is Us, announced her third pregnancy. Of course, she did it in a heartwarming way too by referencing the series we all know and love that’s all about family.

Back in 2020, Moore was pregnant with her first child while she was filming the beloved drama, and Gus was born in 2021. Her second kiddo, Ozzie, was born in 2022, and now the actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their third. So, there really was only one way to announce this news, and it was by calling her trio of children The Big Three:

Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓

Isn’t that just the sweetest thing ever? While she and Goldsmith’s kids aren’t triplets like Kevin, Kate and Randall, they are a trio and they’re this family’s Big Three. Hopefully, we get a video in the years to come of all three doing the Big Three chant that goes:

First came me, and Dad said ‘gee.’ Then came me, and Mom said “whee.” Then came me, and we said ‘That’s three.’ Big Three! Big Three!

If that happened, then I’d really need the tissues, cause the tears would likely be falling hard.

At the moment, Moore’s oldest son is 3 and her now-middle child is 1, which will make baby No. 3 just a smidge younger than both her siblings. I imagine they’ll have very similar adventures and relationships like This Is Us’ Big Three, and I’m also certain that like Rebecca and Jack, the actress and her husband are incredible parents.

While This Is Us ended two years ago, the cast is still close – Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan actually just started a re-watch podcast called That Was Us – and they support each other big time. So, it tracks that Moore wanted to reference the drama and the family created on that show while revealing this exciting personal news.

Speaking of Mandy Moore’s This Is Us family, her on-screen daughter, Chrissy Metz, shared a sweet comment to congratulate her This Is Us co-star, writing:

Mannnnndyyyyyy!!! Awwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!! Congratulations!!!💗

Overall, everything about this announcement, from the This Is Us reference to the sweet photo to the comment from Metz, is perfect!