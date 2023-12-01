Mariska Hargitay Named Her Cat After A Taylor Swift Song, And The Comments Are A+

Taylor Swift may be known for her record-breaking music, but she is also known for being a cat mom. The “Anti-Hero” singer has three cats and, two of whom are named after her favorite TV characters, and that includes Olivia Benson, the beloved character on Law & Order: SVU played by Mariska Hargitay. Now, it’s coming full circle because Hargitay has named her new cat after one of Swift’s songs, and fans are absolutely loving it.

Aside from making an appearance in Swift’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video in 2015, Hargitay has shown much support for one of her biggest fans. She attended The Eras Tour and even stepped out for the concert movie’s premiere with her daughter. The SVU actress recently took to Instagram to show even more support for the pop star by introducing the world to her new cat, Karma, named after Swift’s song of the same name. The track even has a line that says “Karma is a cat,” and it’s positively purr-fect:

A post shared by Mariska (@therealmariskahargitay) A photo posted by on

Mariska Hargitay is likely not the first person to name her cat Karma after Taylor Swift’s song. However, the fact that Swift named one of her cats after the actress, and now it’s vice versa may be the best thing ever. Fans were having a ball in the comments over the reveal, including the official Law & Order account:

no we’re obsessed

Phoebelibbish showed her love for both these powerhouse women, and I'm must say, I'm in complete agreement with her comment:

Two queens with cats named after each other 👏🏼💓

Meteorologist Tevin Wooten couldn’t help but to quote “Karma,” and it’s surprising that more people haven't commented the same thing:

Sweet like JUSTICE…Karma is a queen! 👑 🐱

Meanwhile, some fans are itching for Karma to join the cast of Law & Order: SVU, such as badass__oliviabenson. With Season 25 coming in January and filming starting, the timing would definitely work out:

WE NEED TO SEE THE CAT IN THE NEW EPISODES

Rollisixbensonxfinn also thinks Karma should be on SVU, and for a reason that would be pretty cute:

Cast the cat in SVU so Noah can have a cat

Whether or not Mariska Hargitay brings Karma to set remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she did, even if it doesn’t appear on the show. It’s definitely cool that Taylor Swift named her cat (who has an extremely high net worth by the way) after Hargitay’s character because she was such a big fan.

Now, fast forward several years later, and Hargitay does the same thing. Perhaps what would make it even better was if Swift were to appear on SVU. Hargitay was a guest at one of Swift’s concerts during her 1989 World Tour. It would only be fair. Fans will just have to tune in to Season 25 of SVU premiering on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC as part of the 2024 TV schedule to see what happens. And while Swift likely won't appear on the procedural there are plenty of opportunities to see her, as the "Cruel Summer" singer is releasing new projects consistently.