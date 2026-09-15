Mariska Hargitay Poked Fun At Nicole Kidman And TV Boss Dick Wolf In Her Emmys Intro
The drama star came with jokes!
I have to hand it to Mariska Hargitay, who is daring enough to lay it all out there as the host of the Emmys, which you can follow along with us on our Emmys live blog, celebrating all the 2026 TV schedule (and part of 2025) has to offer. The opening song, a satire of Pat Benetar’s “I Love Rock and Roll,” was, if I’m honest, a little cringe, as the kids would say.
Yet, Hargitay leaned into it and made it all work. By the time she hit the stage for the monologue, she brought it all together with some great jokes about her boss at Law & Order: SVU, Dick Wolf, and fellow Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who took the brunt of the shots fired from the stage. This wasn’t a roast in the style of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Golden Globes, but the jokes still landed.
Dick Wolf Isn’t His Real Name
The opening number, a celebration of all the biggest shows of the year in a song called “I Love TV Screens,” gave shout-outs to some of the biggest hits of the year, including DTF St. Louis, Hacks, Beef, and more. It wasn’t the best opening number I’ve ever seen, but as I said, Hargitay made it work with her confidence and charisma. The monologue also leaned into her strengths. She didn’t spend 10 minutes taking shots at everyone in the room as you might expect from a comedian or talk show host.
That doesn’t mean she didn’t get her jabs in. She even added a little self-deprecating humor, opening with a joke about how long she’s been on SVU and how many actors in the audience she’s arrested on the show. Hargitay also wondered how to pronounce the word “finale” because she’s never had one. She saved the biggest cut for the show’s legendary producer, Dick Wolf:
Really, that was it for the jabs, save one big target: Nicole Kidman.
Kidman Was In On It
She saved the only other mockery for the monologue for the great Nicole Kidman and her ubiquitous AMC ads that so many of us have seen before movies. Showing off her acting skills, I really thought Hargitay was getting choked up when talking about all the talent in the room, but it turns out she was just warming up for the joke. Soon it was obvious she was mocking those ads, including the line “Somehow, heartbreak feels good,” which is when Kidman interrupted and called her out, to which Hargitay responded:
It landed perfectly, and I’m glad that was where the monologue ended. It’s all we need as an audience as we watch along, and that can be done with a Peacock subscription.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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