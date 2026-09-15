Joe Manganiello Enjoyed One Piece So Much He Recreated Sets In His Home

Unfortunately, fans still have to wait until next year for One Piece Season 3 to hit. However, the cast and crew have luckily put in the work to make sure fans are plenty excited for the upcoming Netflix series. Joe Manganiello is the latest to keep the hype train rolling, as he revealed he loved Season 3 so much that he recreated sets in his home. (And, yes, you read that correctly.)

Manganiello will reprise his role as Crocodile -- one of the Warlords of the Sea -- in Season 3. The actor revealed it in a video posted to X that saw he him talk about the set he was on and how parts of it could be found in his own home:

This is my [Crocodile's] Great Hall. Complete with staircase that I can throw people down who betray me. And then we have my sea stone cage over there, and I have a lever that I can lower the cage into the water. Then the cage actually lowers in real life those crocodile heads up there, real water comes out of them and it pours down. I'm gonna miss it so much that I actually had some of it replicated in the basement of my house.

The Spider-Man alum has always been passionate about the roles he's played, as evidenced by his continued love of Deathstroke. It's great to see that he felt the same about playing Crocodile in One Piece, and that it was all so memorable for him that he decided to immortalize part of the set in his basement.

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I am curious to see how Season 3 of One Piece plays out, and if Joe Manganiello continues to appear in the series afterward. Those who watch the anime likely know that Crocodile is a relevant character in the story, though there are long gaps between his appearances. If the show were to accurately cover his future appearances based on the manga, it would be several years before viewers see him again.

Netflix's One Piece has played with the story a bit, switching around the timeline of key events and such. It's possible that could happen in future seasons, and we'll get to see Crocodile much sooner than we would otherwise. At least I hope that's the case, if only because of how genuinely happy Manganiello sounds when discussing his time on the streaming series:

Every kingdom has its shadows. Alabasta has a hook🪝 Joe Manganiello is Crocodile in ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hjE8bhf8qBSeptember 14, 2026

The third season will give us more of Crocodile and will also finally bring in Xolo Maridueña as Luffy's brother, Ace. He's also a major player in the overall story but, like Crocodile, he also has limited screen time in the actual story. I can't wait to hear what the Blue Beetle actor has to say about his time on the series, and if he also recreated some of the show's sets in his home like Manganiello.

Catch the new season of One Piece in 2027, and keep an eye out for updates in the meantime. I'm glad Netflix still seems psyched about keeping the series going, though I'm still skeptical it could ever go as long as the 1000+-episode anime.