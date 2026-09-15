Brooks Nader And The Baywatch Cast Subbed Red Swimsuits For Red Gowns At The Emmys, And I’m Obsessed

The stars were out for television’s biggest night Monday, as the Emmy Awards aired on the 2026 TV schedule, but before host Mariska Hargitay could work her magic on the crowd inside Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, the magic was all on the red carpet. And speaking of all things red and magical, the stars of the upcoming Baywatch reboot were in attendance, and they were on theme in the best way.

Baywatch is iconic for those red swimsuits, but that probably wouldn’t have been appropriate attire for the September 14 awards ceremony. Instead, those following along with the Emmy Awards got to see some of the new cast in some amazing red gowns. Check out Hassie Harrison in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown:

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The floor-length dress is the perfect nod to the upcoming Fox drama — set to premiere early in 2027 — especially with her blonde hair styled in beachy waves.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The Baywatch cast is set to present an award at the 78th Primetime Emmys, with Hassie Harrison expected to be joined by co-stars Brooks Nader, Stephen Amell, Noah Beck, Thaddeus LaGrone and Jessica Belkin.

Speaking of Brooks Nader — who proved how right she was for the Baywatch role with her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover — she donned a red risqué halter top that criss-crossed in the front to show a good bit of skin. Check that out below:

(Image credit: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images))

The sequins give the dress a water-like shine, and her own wavy blonde hair looks a bit like she just emerged from the waters to do some slo-mo running (but please don’t in those heels!).

Meanwhile, Jessica Belkin also looked red hot as she walked the red carpet in a dress comprising a bodice and long, sheer skirt:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Jessica Belkin will portray Charlie Vale, son of Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) on Baywatch. Amell also was there, and while the Baywatch ladies color coordinated in red, the guys donned classic black from head to toe:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Stephen Amell did add a red handkerchief in his lapel, which I appreciate. His co-star Thaddeus LaGrone did not include a pop of red in his outfit, but, umm, I’m not mad at this:

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images)

Thaddeus LaGrone is flawless in his patterned floor-length coat with matching low-cut vest and pants.

I absolutely love that the cast chose to nod to the red swimsuit with their Emmy Awards attire. Method dressing is such a big thing in celebrity fashion right now, and not only is red such a perfect awards show color to begin with, it’s a hue that’s so closely associated with Baywatch. I’m so grateful they didn’t miss this opportunity.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for more from this cast ahead of Baywatch’s premiere on Fox, and if you want to catch all the Emmys action, you can stream the awards show with a Peacock subscription.