Martin Short Roasted Jimmy Fallon On The Tonight Show Ahead Of Saturday Night Live Return, And I'm So Excited To See Him Back

Martin Short is a comedy legend, full stop, no questions. If you need any evidence of that fact, just check out the 2024 TV schedule’s contribution to the Hulu original comedy Only Murders in the Building (which has gotten a number of Golden Globe nominations). But if you were looking for some fresh carnage dealt by the sharp and snarky Canadian-American icon, then prepare to unwrap some fresh hell, courtesy of a clip showing Short roast Jimmy Fallon.

The occasion that brought these two chaps together was the return of one of SCTV’s finest to Saturday Night Live’s hosting duty. And the man didn’t waste time dropping timely references for both Luigi Mangione and the ongoing Diddy scandals in this clip from The Tonight Show’s YouTube channel .

I’m surprised this segment hasn’t been flagged for violating YouTube community standards, as this could metaphorically be considered footage of a brutal murder. But judge for yourself, as you can watch the entire battle of wits and physical comedy below:

Martin Short Can’t Stop Fighting with Jimmy Behind the Curtain; Talks Wanting to Quit SNL - YouTube Watch On

You can never go wrong with Mr. Short's brand of smiling jabs, delivered at a rapid pace. This latest round of target practice has me thinking that the upcoming SNL host ’s episode could help close out the 2024 TV season in style. And Jimmy Fallon wasn’t the only personality in the crosshairs, as friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin was also subject of good natured ridicule.

On the more serious side, the former SNL cast member did discuss his difficult tenure during one of the series’ most controversial seasons. Describing the program as “nerve wracking,” Short and The Tonight Show’s host bonded over their unique cases of anxiety linked to the comedy institution.

Aficionados of the Lorne Michaels-produced series would agree with the man some know as Ed Grimley. That being said, as you saw in the YouTube posting submitted as evidence, that didn’t put an end to the shenanigans.

(Image credit: NBC)

Closing out this eventful talk with several comedic brawls over seemingly petty squabbles, the end result only further convinces me that the argument against Mr. Short’s “annoying” schtick continues to be debunked by the man himself.

Fellow Martin Short fans can celebrate his return to SNL this weekend, as it airs live on NBC this Saturday at 11:35pm ET. But if you miss the show as it goes out, you’ll be able to watch the insanity the next day through a Peacock subscription!