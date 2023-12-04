Matthew Perry’s Ex Julia Roberts Discusses His Passing And What It Was Like Working With Him And The Cast Of Friends

It’s been over a month since Matthew Perry’s death at 54 , and much of the public still seems to be processing the truly devastating loss. By this point, a large sum of the beloved actor’s family, friends and loved ones have weighed in on his passing. Now, Julia Roberts – one of Perry’s ex-girlfriends – is sharing her own thoughts on the star’s untimely death. The actress not only discussed what his departure from this life means to her, but she also reflected on what it was like working with Perry and his co-stars when she guest-starred on Friends.

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry were arguably one of the hottest Hollywood couples of the ‘90s, reportedly dating from late ‘95 to early ‘96 (per Page Six). Though their relationship didn’t last too long, it’s still remembered by those of us who remain in the know when it comes to the celebrity scene. The two seemed to maintain a somewhat friendly relationship in the years after they broke up. Roberts was promoting her new Netflix movie, Leave the World Behind, during an interview with ET when she addressed her former partner’s death. She said that when she thinks of her time with Perry, she has “all good thoughts and feelings” and also said the following:

The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.

It’s hard to disagree with the Oscar winner when it comes to the truly “heartbreaking” nature of this situation. She’s also astute in saying that we must be sure to appreciate what we have in this life. Time is certainly precious, and one might want to strive to make the most of it and share it with those we care about while we’re around. Even when a person is gone though, those who were closest to them are still left with memories. And the Pretty Woman star definitely seems to have some sweet ones involving her ex-boyfriend.

Notching one of Friends’ best guest appearances, Julie Roberts appeared in the Season 2 episode “The One After The Superbowl Part 2,” which aired in 1996. One of the episode’s subplots involved Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing reuniting with childhood chum Susie Moss (Roberts), who goes on a date with him. However, Susie’s ultimate motivation is to get revenge on Chandler for embarrassing her in grade school by pulling her dress up in front of other students. (She ultimately gets her revenge). Perry did a lot to convince Roberts to appear on the show and, based on the comments she recently shared, she appreciated the gig:

They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character, and it was a really fun time.

It’s sweet to hear the Ticket to Paradise star’s lovely sentiments on the cast and her ex. Others have shared sweet remembrances of Matthew Perry, including other series guest stars Selma Blair and Paget Brewster. Sweet tributes came from Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and the rest of the Friends cast as well. Perry may be gone, but the anecdotes shared by his co-stars, former girlfriend and more will help ensure that he is never forgotten.