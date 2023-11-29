MCU Vet Karen Gillan Revealed Her A+ Guest Role On The Simpsons And Got Some Love From Fellow Scot Sam Heughan

After years of crushing it in the MCU as Nebula, most recently in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 , the always splendid Karen Gillan is trading in the blue-hued skin for something a bit brighter and more yellow for her next high-profile role. The actress revealed that she will be popping up, or at least her voice will, for the next episode of The Simpsons, which will allow her to play into her Scottish roots in the best way possible. And the revealed earned some love from fellow native Sam Heughan.

As shared on her Instagram page , Gillan unveiled the wildly cool news that her first foray into the world of The Simpsons will also tap into another fan-favorite Scot. Here’s how she explained it:

I can finally announce the role I was born to play. That’s right folks, I’m Groundskeeper Willie’s new Scottish love interest in The Simpsons. SO honoured to join this legendary show!!!! Episode airs this weekend!

And here's a first look at her character, who is certainly quite alluring for a schmo like Groundskeeper Willie.

What's more, the episode airing December 3 won't be taking place in the usual spot of Springfield. As it's explained in the synopsis for the ep, titled "Ae Bonny Romance," Groundskeeper Willie gets kidnapped and whisked away to Scotland, with the Simpson family following. Playing a Scottish lass in a fictionalized version of her home country is a sweet gig, and fellow natives (and Outlander co-stars) Sam Heughan and Lauren Lyle shared their enthusiasm in Gillan's comments.

Sam Heughan (Outlander): 🙌🙌

Lauren Lyle (Outlander): This. Is. Incredible. Mon the Scot’s!

Not that the romantic drama stars were the only celebs to share some enthusiasm for Karen Gillan latest voice role. One of her Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars is totally pumped, as is fellow Mike Flanagan go-to actor Rahul Kohli, with whom she co-starred in the 2022 drama Near Exit. Check out what they and others had to say below.

Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy): Omg fucking amazing!!!!!!

Rahul Kohli: (The Fall of the House of Usher): NO FUCKING WAY THAT IS AWESOME! ❤️

Rose McIver (Ghosts): AMAZING!!! 🔥🔥🔥

Chris Lowell (How I Met Your Father): This is huge.

Eli Roth (Thanksgiving director): 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Check out another shot from the show, which makes it seem like Willie and this mystery romantic interest are at some kind of major event akin to a wedding, or perhaps a lively funeral.

In terms of live-action projects, Karen Gillan is currently hard at work filming the upcoming ITV dramedy Douglas Is Cancelled, as created by her former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat. The series focuses on a respected news anchor (Hugh Bonneville) whose crass joke makes him a cancel culture target. (Which doesn't wholly sound unfamiliar to a situation that Homer Simpson would find himself in.) The new series will also star Alex Kingston, Nick Mohammed, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale.

The Simpsons airs Sunday nights on Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET, with potential delays due to NFL games, and episodes are available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.