Chad Powers Has No Right To Be As Good As It Is, And I’ll Be Devastated If We Don’t Get Season 3

My mother and I have two traditions together. Every year we watch Hallmark Christmas movies , and every year we get together to watch Glen Powell in Chad Powers. It helps that my mom thinks the latter is quite handsome for a young man, but it also helps that Chad Powers is the most comical show on TV right now. Its premise should have been fully mined in Season 1, and yet with Season 2’s release it’s funnier than ever. I don’t think it has any right to be as flipping good as it is, but here we are.

Glen Powell’s weird nuggets of Powers’ anti-wisdom consistently make me laugh out loud. Like sometimes I’m giggling to the point where I feel I can’t stop, and I have no idea what makes the weird stuff his character says land so much. In Season 2, Russ Holiday’s dad is also enlisted to get into the same shenanigans, and Toby Huss doing the undefinable “Powers thing” is even more of a hoot. Both of them at once? I can’t even handle myself.

There’s no world where a show based on a funny prank that Eli Manning pulled once during a training camp should have worked. That’s an a+ concept for a viral video, but it’s not a TV show. It's just not. It certainly shouldn't be a TV show like Chad Powers with a multi-season run, which creator Michael Waldron has said he’s wanting to stretch to three seasons. Nothing about this should work. Every single time I’m watching an episode with Chad trying to avoid the latest hazard that may uncover his identity, I think, “I have no idea how this is so watchable over and over again.” It just is.

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I assume if you saw this headline you’re probably already watching the series with your Hulu+ subscription, but if you are simply curious about what the heck this football series is, basically Glen Powell plays an aging player, Russ Holiday, who had high potential but who got trashed on the Internet repetitively after one major mistake during a college football game. He subsequently became the Internet’s bad boy, then decided to use his dad’s professional makeup prosthetics to hide out and give himself a second chance at a college career years later. In the present, he's playing again with prosthetics on, and calls himself “Chad Powers.”

As I mentioned, this should not work as a series. It’s a funny gag for a viral video, but somehow because you feel like the jig could be up at any moment, the stakes feel much higher than they are. It’s true, too, that Powell is doing some wonderful work here. It’s not just the fact he’s got extremely good comedic timing for someone given the traditional “leading man” treatment, but he also looks like he can throw a football pretty well. (That apparently took some work though .)

Most importantly, probably, though, is he makes us feel empathy for Russ Holiday and how he went from a high-prospect college player to a complete trainwreck and back to a high-prospect college player in a way we can all empathize with. No one should be able to emotionally invest in any of this. Yet, I have.

The Hulu sitcom is not getting the Emmys love its Hulu peers like The Bear usually get , but the critics are even more on board in Season 2, and I do I think Powell is doing a lot more here than the Academy is giving him credit for. So, if you haven’t given it a watch because it looks silly or because it is a football show, I’m here to tell you it is those two things, but it’s also a lot more than those two things. It’s my favorite comedy on the air right now, and I would be devastated if we didn’t get a third season.

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So c’mon Hulu. Gives us the “w.”