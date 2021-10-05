Meghan Trainor Admits She’s All About Using The Bathroom Next To Her Husband, So They Installed Two Toilets Next To One Another

It’s only natural that married couples would want to do things together . They share meals, enjoy joint TV time and in some cases, even take classes together. However, I’d say that Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara , have found an even more “unique” way to remain close. Apparently, the two had a desire to use the bathroom simultaneously, so they found a solution for the problem. The couple had two toilets installed together, and Trainor herself shed some light on the exact details surrounding the decision.

The two stars have been married since 2018 and, if you’ve seen either of their Instagram pages, then you probably know that they’re a very adorable couple. Back in February, they also welcomed their first child, a boy named Riley, and the two are smitten with the little guy. But a new baby also means late nights, and the pair have been adjusting to the change and seemingly trying to find ways to be more efficient. And as the “All About That Bass” singer recently explained, one of the ways that the adapted was getting two joint toilets installed side by side in their new home:

We just got a new house, and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of times, in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’

I’m honestly just sitting here trying to imagine the look on the contractor’s face when Meghan Trainor made that unusual request. But all weirdness aside, her wish was eventually granted, and the dual toilets became a reality. Now, I would assume that some of you are wondering (whether you’d like to admit it or not) if the couple has used the toilets at the same time yet. Well, during her recent appearance on the Why Don’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer podcast, the performer dropped some details on that front as well:

We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice.

Funny enough, the singer also mentioned that the contractor thought she was joking when she first mentioned the bathroom idea. But based on the performer’s comments, the situation seems to be working out quite well. She’s mentioned that they pee together quite often, though she does prefer to avoid relieving herself whenever her husband is pooping. She described his bowel movements as being “foul,” even with the help of poo-pourri.

The idea of two toilets being in a single space does sound odd, but it’s actually a concept that’s been joked about before. Years ago, Saturday Night Live spoofed the idea in a funny Season 17 sketch featuring Kevin Nealon and Victoria Jackson. Check out “The Love Toilet” for yourself down below:

All jokes aside, on some level, you have to appreciate the couple’s willingness to be so close. The arrangement also seems to be helping them as they care for their baby, so you’ll hear no arguments from me. I only hope that the two have plenty of air freshener on hand in case the fumes get too overwhelming.