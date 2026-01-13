Megyn Kelly Just Called Out Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel And Other Late Night Hosts (While Praising Conan O’Brien)

There’s no question that President Donald Trump has taken aim at late night television, while many of the hosts on late night television have thrown jabs at everything from the current administration to even those White House Ballroom changes. Surprisingly, former late night host Conan O’Brien recently explained why he feels “getting so angry” over politics while onstage can take over one’s personality and can be a dangerous game to play. This in turn, prompted Megyn Kelly to weigh in on Conan’s thoughts, but also late night TV in general.

What Did Conan O’Brien Say About ‘F–k Donald Trump’

You may have seen the headlines already. A few days ago, Conan O’Brien spoke at an event for Oxford Union where the TV and Internet personality declared it’s a bit dangerous to devote one’s entire personality to “f–k Donald Trump.”

I think some comics go the route of, ‘I’m going to just say 'eff Trump” all the time,’ that’s their comedy. Well, now a little bit you’re being co-opted because you’re so angry you’ve been lulled, like a siren leading you into the rocks.

He said it’s the job of a comedian to channel that anger into something that’s a little more thought-provoking and edgy or you are in danger of simply not being funny anymore.

You’ve been lulled into just saying ‘Eff Trump. Eff Trump. Eff Trump. Screw this guy.’ And I think you’ve now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you’ve exchanged it for anger.

Conan doesn’t feel it’s the job of a comedian to be so serious, but lots of people on the Internet are now taking his comments and weighing in, tying them to late night hosts like Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel in particular. Megyn Kelly's the latest example, and she recently spoke out on her own platform The Megyn Kelly Show.

How Megyn Kelly Feels About Late Night (And Conan O’Brien’s Opinions)

Megyn Kelly told podcaster Link Lauren that when she was watching Conan’s comments, she felt it was clear he was taking aim at the three late night hosts: Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

It’s pretty amazing. He’s clearly taking aim, in particular, at the three late night hosts. Fallon less so, but definitely Colbert and Kimmel, and the loser Seth Meyers 100%. Not to mention John Oliver, all of whom do exactly that and only that.

Jimmy Fallon largely escapes Ms. Kelly’s wrath unscathed. While he occasionally does make a Trump joke, tonally Fallon isn’t interested in getting political on his late night show outside of the occasional monologue dig. He’s better known for playing silly games with celebrities than making pointed statements, and he's been open about why The Tonight Show doesn't get political in the past.

However, Kelly went hard on her critique of some of the other late night hosts. Yet back in 2011, she actually appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told a gracious story about being invited to the White House to meet with then President Obama and his wife Michelle.

More than a decade later, she's less civil about the late night host after he compared his viral suspension from ABC to a "near death experience." She spent another chunk of her show calling Jimmy Kimmel “this multimillionaire privileged asshole” who was “off the air” for all of “five days,” but was complaining nonetheless. This comes after she commented on his return to late night in September, saying at that time she felt that because of Kimmel's politics, he got reinstated rather than "cancelled."

This isn't the only time the host has been on a tear against Tinseltown, recently complaining about Bruce Willis and other Hollywood celebs she had negative interactions with. She said here it's become a "Trump bashing session" with the entertainment crowd, and this seems to be her way of responding.

Meanwhile, while Kelly seemed to identify Conan O'Brien as talking about late night hosts, O'Brien is a former late night host himself, and even recently gave Stephen Colbert advice about what's next after ending his show.