Michael Jordan Got A Birthday Tribute From Marcus Jordan After Insiders Claimed He Was Linked To His Son’s Breakup With Larsa Pippen

One of the biggest pieces of celebrity news to hit this past week involved the breakup rumors facing Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen . It was later reported that the pair had gone their separate ways after having dated for over a year. What was most interesting, though, is that insiders claimed that Marcus’ famous father, Michael Jordan, figured into the split . As of this writing, we can only speculate as to whether there’s any validity to that assertion. What we can say, however, is that Marcus showed some love to his father with a tribute for his birthday during this weekend.

The man famously known to sports fans as Air Jordan turned 61 on Saturday, February 17. As of this writing, there haven’t been any reports on how he celebrated his big day but, based on past bashes I’d like to think he lived it up with his family and friends. On MJ’s special day though, Marcus Jordan shared multiple posts in honor of the occasion. One of those was captured by Sportskeeda , and it was a photo of father and son sitting together. It was also captioned with the message, “Happy Birthday, Dad. See U Soon”. Marcus also retweeted a tribute that Michael’s longtime friend, Earvin “Magic” Johnson posted on X .

Michael Jordan has mostly seemed to be close with his kids, so it’s not too surprising that Marcus would carve out some time to honor his pop. Marcus has talked about his dear old dad frequently over the years and appears to hold him in high regard. Over the past year though, the public conversations he’s had about his father have been in relation to his romance with Larsa Pippen – the ex-wife of Michael’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen. Also, Scottie and Michael have been in a (one-sided feud) since Pippen shared blunt thoughts on The Last Dance docuseries.

During the summer of 2023, His Airness made headlines when he seemed to voice disapproval of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship . It was subsequently reported that the pair would address the Michael situation on their podcast. They did just that, as Marcus aimed to set the record straight . As he explained it, his father was riding high at the time and simply seemed to be toying with the paparazzi.

In spite of that, sources who reported on the Pippen/Jordan breakup claim that Larsa wasn’t happy with Jordan joking to the press that he wasn’t happy with the romance. Insiders said that she was “really mortified” by how that all went down. Though it should be made clear that neither she nor Marcus have spoken out to verify or deny the claims. Some are now questioning, however, whether the two have really split up due to their recent Valentine’s Day outing . At that time, Larsa was also spotted wearing a massive diamond ring.

That was the news of the week, but this weekend seems to have been all about Michael Jordan, who definitely received some sweet tributes. One of those came from his daughter (and Marcus’ sister), Jasmine. She shared a lovely post to celebrate her dad’s big day, and it included a photo of her along with the Chicago Bulls and her kid. Check it out:

I’m honestly very curious as to how the basketball hall of famer actually celebrated his day but, whether we find out or not, I hope it was a good one. As for what lies ahead for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, we’ll just have to wait and see. Until then, here’s wishing a Happy Belated Birthday to one of the greatest athletes the world has ever known!