Mike White Just Hinted At The Next Season Of The White Lotus, And I Think There Are Some Great Ideas For Where It Could Be Set

The White Lotus Season 3 ended over a week ago as part of the 2025 TV schedule and, as a whole, it was definitely exciting. Viewers saw complicated (and icky) family dynamics play out, friendships broken and repaired and sadly the murders of some key characters. It’ll be a hard season to top, but creator Mike White is already looking onward and upward. The showrunner has already started eying locations for the fourth season, and I’m so excited about some of the prospects.

Mike White recently made it clear that fans are going to be seeing some different locales in the future. The previous seasons have all featured beachy resorts, with Season 1 taking place in Hawaii, Season 2 being set in Sicily, and Season 3 being set around Thailand. All of these locations offered something different, with the setting being a major part of the show and the plot. However, White revealed to Rolling Stone that Season 4 is going to be even more of a departure:

For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular. But there’s always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.

I’m totally in favor of this idea! While I loved watching the heat between the characters rise as the temperatures rose, it’ll be cool to see something completely different. All the scandals and the sundresses have been amazing, yet there’s so much potential for something new. White Lotus star Parker Posey even pitched an idea involving the Swiss Alps, and I’m totally in. Seeing characters try to survive the cold would be top tier.

It seems like White has the same line of thinking. There’s already been a lot of speculation about a potential for a ski resort season, and these rumors seemed to have even more weight when a Norwegian newspaper reported that The White Lotus team applied for a grant to film in Norway. However, this was squashed when the newspaper later reported that White had decided not to film there. Nevertheless, this could still hint at the vibe White is going for.

HBO executive Francesca Orsi seemed to confirm this to Deadline, when she said the production team was primarily focusing on Europe:

We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.

“Europe” could mean anything, especially considering the Sicily Season 2 setting was also in Europe. Of course, Italy has a completely different vibe than somewhere like Norway or The Swiss Alps. This doesn’t really provide any clear answers, but if fans are really looking to narrow down some potential locations, it’s important to note that The White Lotus has always filmed at Four Seasons Resorts. A quick peruse on their website can show you some gorgeous European resorts that would be perfect for Lotus. I personally love the chalet vibe of Megève, France, or something with an old-city aesthetic like London or Florence.

When it comes to The White Lotus, the sky's the limit, and wherever Mike White chooses, I’m sure we’re in for an exciting and unique season. Season 3 just aired its finale, so we may have to wait a while before the fourth one to comes to fruition. In the meantime, you can revisit the existing three seasons, as they're now streaming with a Max subscription.