Miley Cyrus Just Clarified Her Viral Comments About Not Performing For Her Fans Anymore

Miley Cyrus has been on a wave of success for months now, as her hit single "Flowers" is still a chart-topper more than four months after its release. It would seem like things are as great as they've ever been for the entertainer, which is part of why her recent comments about no longer touring felt like cause for concern. Now that her stance has made its way around the Internet, Cyrus has clarified her statements to point out the reasons why have nothing to do with the fans themselves, as she still loves that side of it all.

This all started back when Miley Cyrus gave an interview with British Vogue and hinted she was done with performing in large venues. Cyrus went on to talk about having "no connection," saying it's an "isolating" experience being the one person singing amongst a 100,000-strong crowd. Now that those comments have had time to marinate, Cyrus took to Twitter to offer more perspective on why she wants to step away from touring. She started her statement by making it clear that this decision has little to do with her actual fans:

For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. ❤️ Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love - without sacrificing my own essentials.

Miley Cyrus may feel isolated when she's on stage these days, but that feeling isn't because she feels disconnected with her fans. Obviously, she's grateful so many have helped make her latest hit "Flowers" a success, and she's apparently making even more for her fans to enjoy as we speak.

What seems to be the real issue, is touring burnout. Miley Cyrus went on to talk about how she's effectively been on the road for two decades, and it's really getting to her as of late. She may not be done with touring forever, but she's certainly considering taking a break because it's what she needs:

Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road. These looks I've been turning don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change adn the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation.

As someone who can feel travel burnout from a two-night stay at a hotel, I can't imagine living in a tour bus and constantly going from location to location and living life. I'm not sure anyone is going to blame Miley Cyrus for wanting to take a break from touring if it's what's best for her, especially now that she's clarified that.

In short, it doesn't look like Miley Cyrus is going to do an arena tour for her album Endless Summer Vacation. As a trade-off, she can continue to post more iconic looks on Instagram that, as she mentioned, don't travel well. Fans can expect more awesome metallic swimsuits and red bikinis going forward and continue to support Cyrus by following that as well as her music.

And while we won't get a live arena-rocking rendition of "Flowers," the song is still an absolute bop. I'm enjoying the speculation that the single is a reference to her marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth . CinemaBlend’s Heidi Venable has a breakdown of Cyrus’ song that will let readers draw their own conclusions, assuming they haven’t already. I should also mention that Cyrus conceded the lyrics were originally different and gave the hit a completely different tone.

Readers are free to buy and stream Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation wherever they can. If they're looking for a concert experience, however, they may be better off spending an arm and a leg to find a seat at Taylor Swift's Eras tour.