Miley Cyrus Gets Asked About Those Liam Hemsworth And ‘Flowers’ Rumors And Admits The Lyrics Used To Be Different

Miley Cyrus ' hit song "Flowers" has taken the world by storm, and people have been loving the self-love anthem. They've also been invested in trying to figure out if the smash hit off Endless Summer Vacation is about the singer's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth . Well, after being asked about the rumors, the pop star opened up about her tune, and how she actually changed up the lyrics.

Following the release of “Flowers” the internet was ablaze with rumors about if the song was about Liam Hemsworth. People tied the lyrics to events in the ex-couple's relationship, and they noticed that it seemed like the singer was wearing a suit that the Hunger Games actor wore. However, when Cyrus was asked about all the speculation surrounding Hemsworth and "Flowers," she explained to Vogue UK that she doesn't really have time for that kind of talk. She said:

I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.

She continued telling the magazine that she set out to make a song that she wanted to hear, explaining that at first it was a completely different and sadder tune:

I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’

She went on to say that she didn't want to accept the sadness, and decided to make "Flowers" an upbeat anthem all about self-love. Even though the state of mind she has in the song wasn't exactly how she actually felt, it did welcome a new more positive mindset, as she said:

The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.

Well, tons of people are also a “big fan,” of the song and the self-love mentality Cyrus sings about. Not long after the song’s release at the beginning of the year “Flowers” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was number one on pop radio. Then, this spring Miley Cyrus’ bop entered the Billions Club , proving once again how much love there is for this banger.

On top of all the adoration for “Flowers,” fans have also been loving the singer’s entire album Endless Summer Vacation. In honor of this fun project, Cyrus reunited with Disney for a special performance of her album – which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription .

I think it's safe to say that this lyric change really worked in her favor. Despite the rumors surrounding how this song might be related to her ex, fans have genuinely been loving Miley Cyrus’ anthem and have been loving the idea of buying themselves flowers and writing their name in the sand.