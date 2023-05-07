Miley Cyrus Celebrates Another ‘Flowers’ Milestone By Rocking A Stunning Metallic Gold Swimsuit

We’re only in the early days of May, but Miley Cyrus has been celebrating her Endless Summer Vacation for months now, with new music that includes the hit “Flowers,” off her recently released album. The artist celebrated “Flowers” reaching No. 1 with a red hot bikini pic , so it’s no surprise that following another milestone, Cyrus sported a new piece of sexy swimwear, as she took to social media to thank her supporters.

“Flowers” made Spotify history last week, becoming the fastest single to reach 1 billion streams. The lead single off Endless Summer Vacation was released January 12, taking just 112 days to become Miley Cyrus’ second entry into the music service’s Billions Club, and she showed her appreciation with an Instagram video that showed her posing for a shoot in a stunning metallic gold swimsuit:

“Thanks a billion,” the pop star wrote, as she flaunted a high-cut golden one-piece, with her curly hair left down to blow in the wind. Many wondered if the photo shoot amid a field of lavender was Miley Cyrus’ way of teasing new content — perhaps a music video for “Violet Chemistry”? Others in the comments guessed the next video might be for “Jaded,” which was released as the third single off Endless Summer Vacation in April, or even “Rose Colored Lenses.”

In addition to the latest milestone, “Flowers” also holds the Spotify record for the most-streamed song in a single week. Miley Cyrus was previously inducted into the Billions Club for “Party in the U.S.A.,” which as of this writing is just shy of 1.2 billion streams.

One thing that helped to propel “Flowers” up the charts (aside from it being super catchy) was undoubtedly the rumors that Miley Cyrus wrote the breakup anthem about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth . In addition to the artist dropping the single on The Hunger Games actor’s birthday, the “Flowers” music video shows Cyrus dancing around in a manner reminiscent of Joaquin Phoenix’s moves in Joker, which is reportedly Hemsworth’s favorite movie.

Furthermore, the chorus of the song — “I can buy myself flowers … I can hold my own hand” — is thought by some fans to be a response to Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” which Liam Hemsworth apparently dedicated to his wife at their wedding. That song includes the lyrics, “I should have bought you flowers / And held your hand.” “Flowers” also references that they “Built a home and watched it burn,” a possible reference to Miley Cyrus and Hemsworth’s house that was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire .

Those close to the former couple may have more insider knowledge about Miley Cyrus’ supposed Easter eggs, but her former in-laws aren’t talking. Elsa Pataky, the wife of MCU star Chris Hemsworth, was asked about the “Flowers” video , and while she said Cyrus should be able to do what she wants, she refused to speak on her brother-in-law’s behalf.