Miley Cyrus Finally Performed ‘Flowers’ For Friends And Family, But I’m Stoked She Also Shared The Performance With Fans

Last time we checked in with Miley Cyrus, the pop icon-slash-actress was doing yoga in a bikini on a paddleboard, which seems very on-brand for the star. The singer has been seemingly keeping things lowkey as of late, a surprising move for a performer who had one of the biggest songs of the summer, "Flowers," off her eighth studio, album Endless Summer Vacation. However, she recently graced us all with a rare live performance of the track, and fans are stoked about it.

Cyrus fans might never hear her perform "Flowers" on a stadium stage anytime soon (more on that in a bit). However, they did get to graciously hear a snippet of Miley singing her hit single live during a special private set at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont, held in celebration of the star's recent 31st birthday. On Thursday, November 23, the former Hannah Montana star posted on Instagram that she considered the private set—"to an audience full of my friends and family"—to be her birthday gift to herself.

My birthday gift to MYSELF this year was VERY on brand. I performed for MYSELF and sang my favorite songs including my own. First 'live' performance of Flowers was to an audience full of my friends and family. Taking this song back to the seed… she sprouted sensationally. Grateful for the growth in us both. 🌹💋❤️ With Love, Miley

Cyrus performed a stripped-down version of the lead single in front of an intimate, invite-only audience on Tuesday, October 21, accompanied by live piano and decked out in a strapless black dress with matching elbow-length opera gloves.

The song's lyrics ("I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself for hours, say things you don't understand") were reportedly inspired by Cyrus' highly-publicized split from her ex-husband and The Last Song co-star Liam Hemsworth. During the performance, the singer threw in ad-libs to those lyrics (“Match the roses that you left… now they’re dead!”), which you can hear in the Instagram video Cyrus posted of the private set.

The October private session marked the first time she's publicly performed "Flowers"—which has received nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards— since she released Mile Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) on Disney+. So, it's rare that we get to see her perform live, which is what makes this friends and family show so exciting, for both her loved ones and fans.

Though Cyrus announced her latest album back in January, forgoing the wrecking ball for the trapeze in a dramatic Instagram post, the former Voice coach decided against touring the record, telling British Vogue that her touring days were behind her.

After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own? And, you know what…

The birthday Instagram carousel also showed photos of the singer looking glamorous in black glasses and a leopard-printed handbag, as well as videos of several other songs performed that evening, including a cover of Journey's "Faithfully."

More exciting for Miley diehards, though, is a sneak peek the singer posted of a brand-new untitled track, an emotional ballad featuring lyrics such as "Don’t leave me high, don’t let me down, 'cause I want you more."

Along with her new tunes, you can currently hear Cyrus singing alongside her famous godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton, on one of her old ones: a cover duet of Miley's 2013 smash hit "Wrecking Ball," on Parton's new album, Rockstar. You can also stream Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) with a Disney+ subscription.