Miley Cyrus Candidly Opens Up About Falling In Love With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth On The Last Song: 'The Chemistry Was Undeniable'

There’s no question that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s love story is epic. While it ended in a divorce in 2020, their ten-year relationship was quite the romance, and it all began in 2008 when they met during the early stages of production on 2010’s The Last Song. Now, the “Used To Be Young” singer has candidly opened up about falling for the actor while they made the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, and she admitted that “the chemistry was undeniable” between them.

Since releasing her single “Used To Be Young,” Miley Cyrus has been looking back on her career and reflecting on personal topics and experiences, like her and her father’s relationships with fame . Now, she’s reached the point in her life where she started making movies that weren’t related to Hannah Montana, and that included The Last Song, which was where she met her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. While reflecting on how their relationship began on TikTok , the singer had these words to say about her time working and falling in love with the youngest Hemsworth brother:

In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. And we had gotten it down from thousands to the final three. And Liam a part of that final three. I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life. So, the chemistry was undeniable. And that was the beginning of a long ten-year relationship.

It’s true, if you’ve seen The Last Song, you know that Hemsworth and Cyrus’ chemistry is comparable to fellow Nicholas Sparks’ adaptation stars like Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in The Notebook. The fact that the two young actors were actually falling in love in real time fully explains why their relationship was so believable on screen. It’s also sweet to look back on this movie about young love and think about how the former Disney Channel star's and The Hunger Games actor’s relationship began.

You can see Miley Cyrus’ entire reflection on The Last Song and Liam Hemsworth in the TikTok below:

While the story of how they fell in love is sweet, sadly, their relationship took a turn in the later years of their marriage. The couple had an on-again-off-again relationship for years until they got married in 2018 . In 2020, they got a divorce, and Miley Cyrus opened up about the “conflict” in their relationship.

Apparently, Liam Hemsworth wasn’t upset about these comments, but a source said he was “hurt when they initially broke up.” Now, he has been with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks since 2021. As for Cyrus, she’s been dating Maxx Morando since 2021.

When Miley Cyrus released her hit song “Flowers” earlier this year, rumors flew across the internet claiming that it was all about Hemsworth and their breakup . The singer was asked about her ex-husband and the rumors around the song, and she responded by saying she doesn’t “need to be the master at the craft of tricking an audience.”

Even though Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship was turbulent, based on the pop star’s latest TikTok, it seems like she looks back on when they first met fondly. She’s also not afraid to admit that their chemistry was off the charts, and I have to agree.