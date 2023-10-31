Miley Cyrus Finally Says Goodbye To Summer By Doing Yoga In A Bikini On A Paddleboard

Every summer vacation has to end sometime, right? I’m not sure all the rules apply to Miley Cyrus, but if the singer is preparing to acknowledge the colder weather that’s starting to creep in, she’s saying goodbye to summer in a pretty epic way. Cyrus posted a video of a super impressive yoga routine, in which she continued the year of the black bikini and went through a series of poses — all while balancing on a paddleboard.

Miley Cyrus has been practicing yoga for years, and when she traded in the wrecking ball for a trapeze to announce her latest album Endless Summer Vacation earlier this year, it seemed pretty clear that she’s not lacking in upper body strength. Still, to perform yoga on the unstable surface of an untethered paddleboard on the water takes some serious skill. Check out the video she posted to Instagram:

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) A photo posted by on

Not only did she make it through her routine without completely toppling into the water, she made it look pretty easy too! Perhaps she was inspired by the lush landscape around her, which was gorgeous despite the video being in black and white. Miley Cyrus’ song “Island” played over the yoga video, and she quoted some of her lyrics in the caption, while also thanking the island for the “abundant magic” it had shared with her.

As the artist seemingly prepares to leave the island life behind, her fans couldn’t stop singing her praises, as they showed their appreciation for her show of strength in the comments. Some of their reactions included:

Does everybody know how fucking hard this is to do? – levitationalsah

Damn my chaturanga doesn’t even look that good on floor that isn’t moving. – elandc7

Serious core strength! 🖤🤍🖤🤍 – winsorchozapilates

MC yoga posts will ALWAYS be iconic – positivityfrommc

Many of her other fans also expressed how much they miss Miley Cyrus, which was likely a nod to her viral comments in May about not going on tour anymore . In an interview with British Vogue she opened up about how “isolating” it can be performing in large venues, saying she felt “no connection” with her audience. She later clarified that she’s never felt more connected to her fans than now, and she’s constantly thinking of new ways to maintain that bond without sacrificing her needs.

This island getaway screams inner peace, and it sounds like Miley Cyrus has been on top of her self-care lately. That doesn’t mean there’s no new music though. She released a new single back in August, “Used To Be Young,” where Cyrus shared a sweet message with her fans and reflected on her past reputation as a “party girl.”