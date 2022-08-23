Milo Ventimiglia Is Already Heading Back To Primetime TV Less Than A Year After This Is Us' Ending

For the past six years, Milo Ventimiglia was a staple at NBC, where he starred in the acclaimed drama This is Us. The Emmy-winning series signed off after six seasons earlier this year, though and, since production wrapped, the stars have been lining up new projects. On that token, earlier this year, Ventimiglia landed his first big role since the show ended. The actor joined ABC’s The Company You Keep, which he was set to star in and executive produce. Now, months after that news dropped, it would seem that the star’s return to primetime has been secured less than a year after his former show ended.

The Company You Keep has officially been picked up by ABC, according to THR . The show, which will be headed up by co-showrunners Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, is expected to enter the 2022-23 TV slate midseason. With this, it becomes the latest addition to the alphabet network’s list of newly greenlit series, which includes the likes of The Rookie: Feds, Avalon and Will Trent.

As the trade mentions, Milo Ventimiglia’s latest show is adapted from My Fellow Citizens, a Korean program that aired back in 2019. The series centered around a con man who found himself in a number of odd entanglements and eventually ended up running for the country’s National Assembly. The American version of the show will put Ventimiglia in the role of the swindler, who strikes up a romance with a CIA official. Joining the star on the cast list are Catherine Haena, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, Polly Draper and William Fitchner.

This is a major step for Milo Ventimiglia following his stint on the NBC hit, and I’d wager that fans are excited to hear that he’ll be returning to primetime so quickly. Earlier this year, Ventimiglia spoke about his career plans post This is Us and indicated that he was ready to try some “different” things. While he said that he’s not afraid to “to play in the emotional family space” but that it’s not exactly what he’s looking for at this time. Considering that he’ll be going from playing loving father to an unsavory individual who gets into a romance built on lies, I’d say he succeeded in finding something fresh.

ABC’s fall 2022 schedule is filled with a lot of exciting programs and, while there are new ones on the way, fans are probably just as anxious for their favorite shows to return. The Conners, The Good Doctor, The Rookie and Big Sky. There’s also runaway comedy hit Abbott Elementary, which is headed up by the creative (and business savvy) Quinta Brunson . So overall, the slate is going to be packed with a number of viable viewing options when things get started this fall.

While we’ll have to wait and see if The Company You Keep ultimately works, it’s fair to say that Milo Ventimiglia’s involvement is a major boon for both the project and ABC as a whole. The Emmy-nominated actor has plenty of talents, and they’re sure to be on full display when the upcoming series airs.