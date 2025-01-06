Georgie And Mandy's Montana Jordan Is Engaged, And I Love How His Young Sheldon Siblings Responded

While Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage won't hit the 2025 TV schedule with new episodes until later in January, some exciting news has surfaced regarding one of its titular stars. Star Montana Jordan revealed that he is now engaged to his longtime partner Jenna Weeks, and I love that his "siblings" from Young Sheldon were quick to respond to his life-changing news.

Jordan went public with the news that he'd successfully proposed to Weeks after the couple welcomed a child together in 2024. Take a look at some of the photos from the proposal on his Instagram post, which shows the happy couple ready for their next chapter in life:

It's hilarious that the star is getting married while starring in a comedy about the main character's first marriage failing, but I guess Montana Jordan doesn't see that as a bad-luck omen of what's in store for his real-life union. Plus, he's now been privy to all the mistakes Georgie and Mandy make with their own marriage, which can only help him as he takes that next step with Jenna Weeks, even if the comparisons are few.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all corners of the internet, but my eye was more focused on what his Young Sheldon co-stars had to say. Iain Armitage, who did not return as Sheldon for the Thanksgiving episode of Georgie & Mandy, shared one of the most-liked comments on the post, saying:

This is so wonderful and I’m so happy for you!!!❤️

Just because he hasn't shown up on the spinoff yet, readers shouldn't assume that Iain Armitage isn't close with his former Young Sheldon co-stars. In fact, the actor made a point of visiting Montana Jordan when he had his child and made a great reference to The Big Bang Theory when holding the baby for the first time.

Raegan Revord, who has reprised her role as Missy a couple of times on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, was also in the comments. While she's only the fictional sister of Montana Jordan, you wouldn't know it by the touching comment she left on the post:

I’m crying!! I’m so happy for you guys!! ❤️🎉 Love you both so much!!

If these tender messages aren't encouraging you to drop everything and binge Young Sheldon with a Netflix subscription, I'm not sure what will. As a fan of both shows, I always appreciated the real-life bond all these young actors had, no doubt helped along by everyone growing up on the series together. There's no guarantee that actors will continue to remain so close after shows call it quits, so I always love to see it, and hope these three remain tight as thieves in the years to come.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will return to CBS with new episodes beginning on Thursday, January 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Expect to see more drama between the couple as they continue to learn the ins and outs of married life and the struggles along the way.