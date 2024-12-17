Blue Bloods’ Series Finale Resulted In Some Truly Big Numbers, And Now I’m Even More Bummed It’s Gone
There's always room at the dinner table.
By and large, the majority of the TV shows ending in 2024 that were canceled had to face such fates due to a pronounced lack of viewers or other behind-the-scenes issues, but that’s not so much the case with CBS’ losses this year. For instance, Blue Bloods was canceled back in November 2023, despite being one of the network’s most-watched shows from year to year, and ignoring complaints from stars like Tom Selleck. And the numbers for the final episode continue proving its value.
CBS unveiled the viewership numbers for Blue Bloods in the days after the acclaimed episode aired. It should be noted that parent company Paramount is not currently partnered with Nielsen for measurement purposes, and that these totals were reported using VideoAmp Overnight data.
Blue Bloods’ episode “End of Tour” was indeed quite the noteworthy success for all involved, as it is noted as having brought in around 6.7 million pairs of eyeballs for its Friday night airing on CBS following the midseason finales of S.W.A.T. and Fire Country. While not necessarily the biggest number in general, it’s worth noting that this total marked Blue Bloods’ biggest nightly audience for the entirety of Season 14, including both the most recent eps and the first 10 installments that aired from February to May.
What’s more, that total number of viewers marked the second straight week with an increase in viewership, as noted by TVLine. And it’s even 3% or so higher than the total overnight crowd who tuned into the midseason finale. If the network and traffic-tracking company’s estimates hold true, the episode could expand its total viewership outward to around 11.4 million after Live + 7 Day totals are tallied.
(Coincidentally enough, that’s the same number that Paramount touted as the total audience who watched Yellowstone’s series finale on Sunday night. That just measured the one night, but accounted for the episode’s numbers across Paramount Network and CMT.)
One would think and hope that such impressive numbers would light a metaphorical fire under CBS execs to stick with this series, at least as far as the previously announced franchise-expanding project concerned. It's unlikely the flagship will be brought back in full, but it still remains to be seen how a new project would focus on other elements familiar to this world.
Will Blue Bloods viewers follow Tom Selleck to his next project, or will they keep campaigning for CBS to renew the long-running drama for a new season? I can’t imagine Selleck will ever stop voicing his dismay anytime he’s asked about it, so perhaps we can hold out hope for the characters to return in the future at some point when network execs need a new Friday night staple.
Until then, Blue Bloods episodes are available to stream in full with a Paramount+ subscription.
