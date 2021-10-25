More Details Emerge On Charlotte Flair's Conflict With Becky Lynch, Including Alleged Altercation With Another WWE Superstar

The WWE reportedly had a situation on Friday when Charlotte Flair went rogue during a segment on SmackDown . The incident led to an altercation with Becky Lynch and Flair being escorted from the building by the WWE staff. Now, we have more reported details on what happened that night and another altercation Flair had with another WWE superstar that wasn’t previously known.

Charlotte Flair reportedly didn’t just get into it with Becky Lynch after the botched SmackDown segment. Sonya Deville is said to have had an altercation with Flair as well. Deville, who appears on-camera as SmackDown’s General Manager, was in the ring during the incident and afterward got into an altercation with Flair backstage. PWInsider cited two unnamed sources who said Deville was "mad enough to want to fight Flair," though Lynch’s confrontation with Flair received a bulk of the attention. Given Deville’s role on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how the two move forward and work together during shows if that happens.

There are also new details regarding Charlotte Flair’s altercation with Becky Lynch. The argument didn’t get physical, but there was lots of shouting during the argument, which took place in the “gorilla position,” or the area right outside where the wrestlers enter the walkway during the show. Flair and Lynch allegedly exchanged words as both CEO Vince McMahon and Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard were present.

As previously reported, Becky Lynch didn’t see any heat from her co-workers after the incident. Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, is allegedly on the outs with some on the roster, and things escalated to the point that WWE officials escorted her out of the building. In a recent development, some superstars reportedly felt officials escorting Flair out was a “sign of disrespect.” The move does feel a bit surprising given Flair’s importance to WWE on the whole, as well as her father Ric Flair’s legacy in pro wrestling .

Charlotte Flair was not backstage at any AEW events this weekend, which some fans thought could be the case given her fiancé Andrade wrestles for the company. Allegedly, there are those in Flair’s circle who believed she should try to get out of her contract. It’s noted, though, that no one actually expects that to happen, and Flair will likely remain with the WWE.

It’s possible the whole situation blows over in time. While Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair will likely work together at some point in the future, Flair and Becky Lynch are now separated by Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. The WWE is also set to go on its UK tour in the next month, so there likely won’t be many, if any, interactions between Lynch and Flair until the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Until then, fans and those within the WWE will likely keep an eye on Flair and see how she conducts herself at this Friday’s upcoming SmackDown.

The WWE airs Monday Night Raw over at USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET and SmackDown on the Fox network beginning on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on what’s happening with superstars, especially in this allegedly tense time between two top superstars.