Tony & Ziva Fans Should Be Pumped About Michael Weatherly’s NCIS Return Comments

Some NCIS fans were no doubt disappointed when the Tony & Ziva spinoff was canceled after just one season. However, it looks like they have reason to be happy again as Michael Weatherly preps for Tony's return to the mothership show amid the 2026 TV schedule. Weatherly recently spoke about rejoining the long-running series, and it sounds like the spinoff isn't as dead as believed.

To be clear, Paramount+ subscription holders shouldn't expect to see Tony & Ziva Season 2 at some point. Yet Weatherly confirmed during an appearance at Comic Con Midlands in Birmingham, United Kingdom, that his return to NCIS would not erase the events of the failed spinoff. He teased a bit of what's on the way during a panel with co-star Cote De Pablo (via @a11laura):

It’s going to be very interesting to see what is revealed and unfurled. But I can tell you this: There is a definite connection between the show that we made and the canon that created within. There’s not going to be retconning of like, 'Oh, Tony & Ziva never happened.' They didn’t go to Budapest. I wish I could tell you one great thing.

It's makes a lot of sense that Tony & Ziva will be acknowledged in NCIS, especially since the show experienced some streaming success post-cancellation. And, of course, the producers may also want to ensure that the continuity remains intact. While the offshoot won't return to streaming for another go-around, fans who've been campaigning for it to return can, at the very least, take solace in the fact that Anthony DiNozzo's reappearance on NCIS will take the spinoff into account.