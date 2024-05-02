Nick Lachey, Noah Mills And More Reach Out After Vanessa Lachey Says 'A Hui Hou' To Hawaii After NCIS Cancelation

CBS locked up its primetime lineup for the rest of 2024 and beyond, and dealt a disappointing blow to many by canceling the sun-soaked spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons, slotting it into the growing number of TV series ending in 2024 . The network’s decision came as a huge shock to the cast and crew, with star Vanessa Lachey saying she was blindsided by the announcement . Now that the actress and former pageant queen has had time to sit with the disappointment, she shared a reflective post that earned some love and support from hubby Nick Lachey, former co-star Noah Mills, and more.

Having served as the first female lead from the jump of any NCIS series, Lachey has proudly fronted the CBS drama for three years, and the island spinoff even welcomed LL Cool J’s NCIS: L.A. fave Sam Hanna into the fold in Season 3. But it’s all in the past now, and the Love Is Blind co-host shared a meditative Instagram post that opted to sidestep negativity in place of gratitude, hope and love. Speaking initially about the grace and beauty of Hawaiil, and how it’s so worthy of being shared with the rest of the world, Lachey continued:

I’m wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go. I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people! In Hawai’i we don’t say ‘Good-Bye,’ we say ‘A Hui Hou’ it means ‘until we meet again.’ To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou.

Definitely a touching post, and one that fans can possibly take comfort in, even if it doesn't look very likely that we'll be meeting Jane Tennant or any of the other agents again in the future after the Season 3 finale airs. But hey, it's entirely possible that producers have ideas for incorporating some of the this squad into the flagship series.

Not one to let his significant other suffer too much, Nick Lachey jumped into the comments with this heartfelt response:

Always so proud of you, but never more than in these last few days. You have handled the most painful, incomprehensible thing with grace, class, and love. No regrets for the amazing 3 years we’ve had in one of the most amazing places on Earth, Hawaii. Like you, I wish we had more time, but I know more incredible things lie ahead. Together, we always win. I love you and everything you sacrificed for this. No regrets.

NCIS: Hawai'i did cause a bit of a shake-up for the couple, with her having to spend so many months on the islands for filming. But he was apparently as supportive as possible, understanding that the role of Jane Tennant was a huge one, not just for being part of a big TV franchise, but as a sign of representation for young girls and women everywhere.

Nick Lachey definitely wasn't the only one sharing the love in the comments. Plenty of fans were there to rain praise down on her, while also voicing regrets over the show's cancellation, and a few NCIS familiars were in the bunch, including co-star Noah Mills, NCIS: L.A. star and Hawai'i episode director Daniela Ruah, and NCIS lead Brian Dietzen.

Noah Mills: Love you V! So damn proud of you and what we all did, best crew, best cast, best time of my life 🙏🏽🥲 “a hui hou”

Daniela Ruah: I feel this so deeply. I’m so grateful to have experienced what you wrote, in person. Love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Brian Dietzen: Beautiful said. Sending you all so much ❤️

The NCIS family definitely grew close in recent years, with Hawai'i crossing over with its sister series on more than one occasion, giving Lachey time to throw down with other characters like Wilmer Valderrama's Nick Torres.

Even beyond the CBS franchise, Lachey got love from quite a few other celebs, as seen below:

Christine Lakin: Love this. You should feel so proud of what you created. ❤️

Merle Dandridge: Beautiful.❤️

Will Yun Lee: Love this and love you. ❤️

Holly Robinson Peete: It’s always so cruel when you get canceled and you’re not able to properly say goodbye or address your show family and your loyal fan base. The show was really good and you should be proud! You are an awesome lead lady and I’m sure the crew will miss you!! 🙏🏾

Christine Bullock: You were the best leading lady. God has more stuff in store ❤️

Alyssa Milano: Love you. This is beautiful.

Fans can likely look forward to seeing Lachey share more love for her NCIS: Hawai'i family once the drama's final episode officially airs. Be sure to have some palm tree leaves set aside to use as tissues.