NCIS Kicks Off Season 21 This Year. Could We Be Nearing The End Of The Longtime CBS Drama?

NCIS: Sydney just completed airing its first season in the States, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are preparing their returns in a couple of weeks on the 2024 TV schedule, and the new prequel NCIS: Origins is coming this fall. With the NCIS franchise expanding super fast and its flagship NCIS series going into its 21st season, one might think the end could be near for the D.C.-set Special Agents, \since there are multiple other shows to worry about. However, fans don’t have to worry just yet.

NCIS celebrated its milestone 20th-anniversary last fall with a mini-marathon on CBS, showing off just a few of the episodes that solidified the show’s epic legacy. Those milestones will continue, as CBS boss Amy Reisenbach told Deadline the show won’t be going anywhere any time soon, and it’s all thanks to the cast, crew, and dedicated viewers:

I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. It’s a fantastic cast with a fantastic writing staff that’s been there a really long time. They’re just as reenergized today as they were as when I started on the show in Season 8 [as current executive].

It’s hard to believe that NCIS came from JAG, and it’s one of many spin-offs that have done better than the show it came from. It’s definitely remarkable that NCIS has grown to the point it's at today, with multiple successful spinoffs and another one on the way. Knowing that NCIS' legacy will live on will surely help fans breathe easy for a while.

While the show isn't going anywhere, cast members have come and gone over the years, most notably Mark Harmon left at the start of Season 19, but the show is still killing it. The procedural has also remained as the top scripted series even with 20 seasons under its belt, which is impressive. Reisenbach stressed that the procedural will continue to move forward as long as everyone is on board:

So, as long as they want to keep it going, we’re thrilled to be on the NCIS train. Gary [Cole] and Wilmer [Valderrama] and Sean [Murray], and Katrina [Law], all of them, they love doing the show. So we hope to continue on for quite a while.

Since NCIS is going big for Season 21 following the Season 20 finale, it will surely be epic. Plus, the tribute to David McCallum and Ducky will no doubt make everyone sob. And there’s been no indication that any of the cast have plans to say goodbye to the series, and hopefully it stays that way.

Too many shows are coming to an end this year, and if NCIS was one of them, that would be too much. Luckily, that won’t be happening soon, so fans don't have to worry.

Season 21 of NCIS will premiere on Monday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It’s going to be another season filled with intense action and emotional storylines, but it’s what’s worked on the series for 20 years now. Who knows? Maybe the series has 20 more seasons in store, and it could even bring on McGee and Jimmy’s kids in the future. That would be quite a way to keep the stories continuing. And while that's a far-fetched dream, what we know for sure is that when it comes to the near future, NCIS isn't going anywhere.