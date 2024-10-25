NCIS: LA Vet Eric Christian Olsen Is Keeping Tabs On Michael Weatherly's Tony And Ziva, And His Latest Comment Will Have Fans All Riled Up

As the NCIS franchise continues to pull in money for CBS, a new spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, is coming soon. The upcoming series will see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their beloved titular characters as they’re on the run across Europe with their tween daughter. As of now, there isn’t any word on any fellow NCIS stars joining them, but NCIS: LA’s Eric Christian Olsen is keeping tabs on it and getting fans riled up.

Production on Tony & Ziva kicked off over the summer, and Weatherly has occasionally been sharing some fun content on social media. Last month, the Bull alum shared a photo on Instagram from set, complete with camels in the background as he posed with writer John McNamara. Then, the Marty Deeks actor took to the comments and asked a pretty great question:

How am I not on this show?

I would definitely love to see Deeks back in the franchise. What would bring him to Europe is unknown, especially since he and Kensi would have likely welcomed their baby by the time the series rolls around. Regardless of that though, it would be fun to see him appear, even if it was briefly or over video. And fans are feeling the exact same way as they commented:

yes!! Pleaseeeee!!! I miss seeing you on my screen!! -princessjulz7

petition for this here!! – alex_ogle33

sneak onto set - what can they do to stop you? -jxrdancasey

you totally should be -cynthia_rowe_

This isn’t the first time Eric Christian Olsen has thrown his hat in the ring to appear on another spinoff following the end of NCIS: LA, either. Last year, he pitched himself for NCIS: Sydney, again taking to the comments of an Instagram post to point out that “Deeks loves surfing and Oz has great waves….” Unfortunately, he never appeared in the first season, but with Season 2 coming to CBS on the 2025 TV schedule, it’s always possible.

Plus, since his co-star LL Cool J managed to come back as Sam Hanna for NCIS: Hawai’i and Daniela Ruah appeared as Kensi Blye via video the 1,000th episode of NCIS, perhaps Olsen could be next.

Michael Weatherly even had something to say about it, commenting:

Easy Tiger- if #deadpoolandwolverine taught us anything it’s … You will be better at the next retort.

If Olsen were to show up on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the logical thing would be for Deeks to video chat the duo about something. However, it’s possible that a job could take Deeks international, as it’s happened before. So, him being in Europe is not completely out of the question. It would just have to make sense and probably be connected to something Tony and Ziva are dealing with.

Whether or not Tony & Ziva will bring on other NCIS stars is unknown, but it sounds like Olsen would love nothing more than to come back to the franchise. So, as we cross our fingers for that comeback, those with a Paramount+ subscription can go back and watch him as Deeks in LA.