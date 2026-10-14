One Of My Favorite Shows Of 2026 Is On CBS (And It Has 100% From Critics)
Everyone needs to check this show out, especially if you love The Good Wife and Elsbeth.
As a long-time fan of Elsbeth, I had a feeling Robert and Michelle King’s new show, Cupertino, would be for me. However, I didn’t expect it to legitimately be one of my favorite new shows on the 2026 TV schedule. I’m happy it is, though, and it would seem critics have a similar mentality, as this new CBS series currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Cupertino Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes
Truly, I was hooked on Cupertino from the pilot after I saw Michael (Mike Colter) and Olivia (Rachel Keller) get fired and then team up to win a case against their former employer. Now, I’m curious to see how that case comes back to haunt them, and I’m so excited to watch their new law firm grow.
Clearly, critics feel the same way too, because Cupertino currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
I have to say, it’s hard to resist the Kings’ charm and tendency to hire from the same very talented pool of actors (if you’ve seen The Good Wife, Elsbeth or any of their shows, you know what I’m talking about). Plus, watching Michael and Olivia take on big and powerful Silicon Valley tech companies David vs. Goliath style is wickedly entertaining and, at times, empowering.
This show also has a lot to say about AI and the world we’re living in today. So, there’s a lot to unpack each week, and it’s done in a very entertaining way via an ensemble that has found their footing really quickly.
With that said, I cannot wait to see how Cupertino continues. However, if you need more convincing to tune in, let’s talk about what the critics actually said about this new CBS series.
What The Critics Are Saying About Cupertino
As I mentioned, the numbers prove that critics love this show, but their words emphasize that point even further. For example, Jen Chaney from Roger Ebert wrote:
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Sabrina Reed’s review for Forbes features a headline that calls Cupertino “sensational,” and that statement is backed up with points like:
That notion that stories about AI and technology can be off-putting and bleak was addressed in other reviews too, and the heart and humor Cupertino has were complimented. For example, over at IndieWire, Ben Travers gave the show an A-, writing:
Personally, as a fan of The Good Wife, I love how Cupertino manages to have both charm and a cutthroat mentality. It’s got heart, and the characters’ chemistry is delightful; however, they also go after people with such force that it’s clear you don’t want to mess with them.
However, I can’t wait to see more people try to mess with Michael, Olivia and co, and I’m so excited to watch them take those folks down in court. Clearly, the critics are too. So, to see what all the hype is about, make sure to tune into Cuptertino every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS or stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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