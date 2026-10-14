One Of My Favorite Shows Of 2026 Is On CBS (And It Has 100% From Critics)

As a long-time fan of Elsbeth, I had a feeling Robert and Michelle King’s new show, Cupertino , would be for me. However, I didn’t expect it to legitimately be one of my favorite new shows on the 2026 TV schedule . I’m happy it is, though, and it would seem critics have a similar mentality, as this new CBS series currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cupertino Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Truly, I was hooked on Cupertino from the pilot after I saw Michael (Mike Colter) and Olivia (Rachel Keller) get fired and then team up to win a case against their former employer . Now, I’m curious to see how that case comes back to haunt them, and I’m so excited to watch their new law firm grow.

Clearly, critics feel the same way too, because Cupertino currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes .

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I have to say, it’s hard to resist the Kings’ charm and tendency to hire from the same very talented pool of actors (if you’ve seen The Good Wife, Elsbeth or any of their shows, you know what I’m talking about). Plus, watching Michael and Olivia take on big and powerful Silicon Valley tech companies David vs. Goliath style is wickedly entertaining and, at times, empowering.

This show also has a lot to say about AI and the world we’re living in today. So, there’s a lot to unpack each week, and it’s done in a very entertaining way via an ensemble that has found their footing really quickly.

With that said, I cannot wait to see how Cupertino continues. However, if you need more convincing to tune in, let’s talk about what the critics actually said about this new CBS series.

What The Critics Are Saying About Cupertino

As I mentioned, the numbers prove that critics love this show, but their words emphasize that point even further. For example, Jen Chaney from Roger Ebert wrote:

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With its quick, plot-driven pacing, “Cupertino” is episodic, mainstream network storytelling that shows, like so much of the Kings’ output, that it’s still possible to make smart, sophisticated, digestible television within that framework.

Sabrina Reed’s review for Forbes features a headline that calls Cupertino “sensational,” and that statement is backed up with points like:

Even with its shortcomings, Cupertino’s big swing more than pays off as it lands a story that confronts the way society has changed in such a short time because of AI without being a boring treatise on how to handle it. Expect hilarious turns and the kind of storytelling broadcast does best—heartfelt, earnest, and off-beat.

That notion that stories about AI and technology can be off-putting and bleak was addressed in other reviews too, and the heart and humor Cupertino has were complimented. For example, over at IndieWire , Ben Travers gave the show an A-, writing:

The constant creativity, exacting command, and lively sense of humor make “Cupertino” as easy to enjoy as its pertinent subject matter proves bone-chillingly bleak. But in yet another sterling success from network TV’s Kings of consistency, it’s the deft blend of benevolence and viciousness that makes the series so enthrallingly human.

Personally, as a fan of The Good Wife , I love how Cupertino manages to have both charm and a cutthroat mentality. It’s got heart, and the characters’ chemistry is delightful; however, they also go after people with such force that it’s clear you don’t want to mess with them.