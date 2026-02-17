Ryan Gosling Is Returning To SNL, So Fans Celebrated With A Compilation Of Him Breaking

Saturday Night Live is on another break due to the Winter Olympics, but it will soon be returning on the 2026 TV schedule with plenty of sketches to look forward to. Fans can also look forward to the hosts and musical guests for Season 51 as the season continues, including Ryan Gosling, who is set to make his return to Studio 8H on March 7. So naturally, fans are celebrating with a compilation of him breaking.

One of the best parts about SNL is the fact that it is live (hence the name), so you don’t know what could happen. This includes the cast and hosts breaking character. Despite the fact that they do a dress rehearsal, there are still quite a lot of character breaking, which makes it even funnier. Gosling, who has hosted three times so far, is notorious for breaking, and X user @astrxlvoidd shared a minute-long video of his best moments, and I’m laughing all over again:

bringing this back hes the silliest guy ever https://t.co/GoVNTUsHJJ pic.twitter.com/Pfrc3gjumPFebruary 12, 2026

You never know what could go down with a sketch and if it will be a hit with the audience, but when you see just how fun the cast and hosts are having, them breaking makes it all the more better. Between Gosling’s first alien abduction sketch and the viral Beavis and Butt-Head sketch, as well as the many others he’s done, I’m not sure how he’ll be able to one-up these sketches for his upcoming hosting gig.

If anything, it’s basically a guarantee that he’ll break during at least one sketch, because it’s humanly impossible for him to get through hosting Saturday Night Live without cracking. So whatever the sketch is that does it for him, it will be absolutely hilarious and entertaining, and it will be added on to the compilation. Just how many sketches he’ll break during, though, is another question that will just have to be solved come March.

Ryan Gosling hasn’t hosted SNL since April 2024, so it’s been a pretty long time. It’s also hard to believe that the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch was that long ago. But with his new movie, Project Hail Mary, releasing on March 20 as part of the 2026 movie schedule, it felt like it was only a matter of time before he was asked back. It’s possible he’s even starting to cook up ideas, and I cannot wait to see what he and the writers develop.

It’s still a few weeks until Gosling hosts SNL for a fourth time on March 7, but those with a Peacock subscription are able to watch his previous episodes now. There will surely be a lot to look forward to in his episode, and I’m excited to see what’s in store.