New Girl Alum Lamorne Morris Reveals One Thing That’s Apparently Keeping A Revival From Happening
Can this revival please happen?
New Girl has cemented itself as one of the staple shows of the 2010s. The chemistry across the entirety of its ensemble was undeniable, with each character being well-rounded, and more importantly, funny. Although, some really outranked the others in hilarity. The show remains a fan-favorite today, and many still hold out hope for a revival. Well, Lamorne Morris -- who played our favorite cat lover on the show, Winston (a.k.a. Winnie the Bish) -- revealed what's holding up a new season.
Fresh off his 2024 Emmy win for playing Deputy Witt Farr on Fargo Season 5, and ushering in his most recent movie Saturday Night, Lamore Morris sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to recap his win and more. The humorous actor was inevitably asked about the chances of seeing more New Girl and revealed that one of his co-stars is apparently the reason new episodes haven't been made:
If Jake Johnson is actually holding out, I hope he changes his tune sooner rather than later for his ex-cast members and fans. However, one can understand why he's apparently not looking to jump back on board right away. The Nick Miller actor has been busy since the show ended its seven-season run on Fox in 2018. He’s been in plenty of projects both in film and TV and is honing his writing, producing, and directing . He most recently helmed the flick Self Reliance, which he also starred in.
Whether or not a full-cast revival may materialize, complete with some of the best New Girl inside jokes, Lamorne Morris revealed that Jake Johnson is expensive. If that’s actually true of him, it's unclear how much the actor wants tell, but the Woke star had this to say:
What seems evident at this point is that there's certainly an audience for more New Girl. Of course, even though it may seem like an obvious move to greenlight more episodes, one has to respect an actor's schedule and salary expectations. Let's keep our fingers crossed that Jake Johnson signs on and that we'll see more of Winston, Nick, Jess and the gang.
If you’re interested in rewatching or just deciding to get in on the Zooey Deschanel-led comedy now, you you can stream it with a Hulu subscription. Or, if you’d like to see the show's highest points, take a look at the best New Girl episodes.
