New Report Reveals Russell Brand Project Was Shelved Years Ago, And He Was Once Questioned By Police

In the wake of a joint investigation by The Times newspaper and Channel 4’s Dispatches program, more details surrounding the allegations against Russell Brand are coming out. Beyond the accusations from multiple women accusing him of sexual assault and abuse , a new report reveals a more in-depth history of controversies. According to the report, the comedian-turned-influencer was once questioned by police regarding an incident with a masseuse and had a high-profile project shelved after appearing on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle.

It has come to light that the podcast host’s last attempt at a mainstream British TV show, Russel Brand TV, was abruptly shelved five years ago. Allegedly this decision was prompted by female comedian Katherine Ryan’s allegations regarding Brand’s predatory behavior. Ryan publicly confronted him during a live 2017 Comedy Central’s Roast Battle recording, which never aired, according to The Sun.

That is not all. The report also profiles the comedian being questioned by police regarding another incident. The alleged incident occurred in June 2014 when a professional masseuse was hired to provide the Death on the Nile star with a birthday massage at a luxurious £5 million mansion in Oxfordshire. The masseuse alleged that she was touched sexually by Russell and was subsequently forced out of the house when she protested.

On the other hand, Russell Brand reportedly claimed he felt uneasy upon the woman's arrival and decided to cancel the massage, escorting her out of the property in a friendly but awkward manner. Officers examined CCTV footage from the property, and the comedian contended that it supported his version of events, showing that the masseuse was not forcibly removed from the premises. The case against the actor was eventually dropped, and the masseuse was informed the investigation was closed.

These New Incidents Are Only The Latest Russell Brand Accusations

In recent weeks, Brand has faced a large swathe of accusations, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, from four women who claim incidents occurred between 2006 and 2013. The performer has denied wrongdoing, asserting that all his relationships were consensual.

One of the accusers, known only as Nadia, alleged that he raped her in Los Angeles in July 2012, with medical notes indicating that she sought treatment at a rape crisis center. Text messages between the two reportedly revealed her explicit refusal, to which the Bedtime Stories actor allegedly responded with an apology. Another woman has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Brand at 16 and accused him of using his BBC account to have her picked up from school to visit his home.

During the period covered by the report, the 1 Leicester Square veteran was a sought-after figure in the entertainment industry. He not only secured notable roles in major films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, where he starred alongside Kristen Bell (whose past comments have recently resurfaced ), but also featured in hits like Despicable Me and Rock of Ages. He also headlined the Arthur remake alongside Greta Gerwig, Helen Mirren, and Jennifer Garner. Brand took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live during this period, as well.

His personal life, particularly his high-profile relationship with Katy Perry, drew significant attention then. They began dating in 2009, married in 2010, but divorced in 2012, sparking rumors about the circumstances, including Perry claiming a text-initiated divorce . Despite the challenges, Brand expressed positive sentiments about his marriage and commitment to healthier relationships.

Russel Brand's career has seen setbacks in response to the allegations. The BBC and Channel 4, along with an independent TV production company, have initiated investigations into his conduct. The BBC has removed his content from its platforms and committed to a transparent inquiry. The funnyman’s live tour has also been postponed, and YouTube has suspended his ability to monetize content. In a recent online video, he expressed gratitude to his supporters during what he described as an "extraordinary and distressing week."