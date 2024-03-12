NFL Vet Antonio Brown Seems To Restart Tom Brady Feud When Asked About Sleeping With Gisele Bündchen, And I Dunno What To Think

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's split and the drama surrounding it was major news for a time, and it may just become a hot topic again, thanks to Antonio Brown. The NFL veteran recently filmed some content with a popular internet streamer and might've reignited his feud with the Super Bowl GOAT in the process, thanks to his response to the question of whether or not he has slept with TB12's ex-wife.

Brown is featured in the latest video from content creator N3ON, who approached the receiver ahead of an exercise involving running routes. Ahead of the actual training, the creator took an uncomfortable shot in the dark and asked about whether or not Antonio Brown slept with Gisele Bündchen, something he's alleged to in the past. Take a look at Brown's reaction to the question below:

The former receiver who played with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots did not respond in so many words, but laughing like that and obviously trying to move on from the moment made for a very odd response. The question was related to a long-standing rumor/theory that Brown slept with Gisele Bündchen at some point, possibly even when living in the quarterback's house when they played together.

While Gisele Bündchen posted about "trials" in her life following her split from Tom Brady, Antonio Brown injected himself into the drama by implying that he had relations with Bündchen and was potentially moving into their home. He posted a picture of himself in bed with a woman who resembled Bündchen, though outlets like Marca soon speculated it was his ex-girlfriend Cydney Moreau.

Brown also shared fan posts trolling the quarterback's marriage troubles, including this fake children's book cover:

Antonio Brown, whether intentional or not, has resurfaced some drama that the other two parties involved have almost definitley put behind them. Tom Brady is still reportedly involved with model and ex-wife of Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, after reports of a breakup between them last year. Gisele Bündchen is with her current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, and hasn't publicly commented on anything regarding Brown.

As an NFL fan, this is confusing to me. Two days before his response to the question, Antonio Brown did an interview with DJ Vlad and admitted that his past behavior and actions toward Tom Brady were immature. Days later, he's re-igniting the drama and drawing eyes away from the continued obsession with Tom Brady's appearance in Ben Affleck's popular Dunkin' Donuts ad. It's a bizarre situation, to say the least.

To be fair, Antonio Brown has been known for making outrageous statements and doing controversial things since leaving the NFL in the middle of a game in 2021. Daily Mail noted Brown flashed his genitals while in a public pool in Dubai, had had other legal troubles, and had self-diagnosed himself with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE. He's also teased a return to the NFL, though that seems less likely than the possibility of him re-appearing as The Hippo on The Masked Singer. That said, I still have no idea if anything happened between him and Gisele Bündchen or what to make of this latest situation.

We will see what, if any, statement Tom Brady may make toward Antonio Brown and this latest video. For now, readers can use an Apple TV+ subscription to watch him in The Dynasty: New England Patriots, which details the history of the wildly successful and polarizing franchise.