Why Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Have Allegedly Broken Up

Following Tom Brady’s (second) retirement from professional football, much of the public has seemingly been keeping a close eye on his next steps. However, his professional moves arguably haven’t been quite as discussed as his love life. The football veteran divorced his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, in October 2022 and, since then, romance rumors have swirled around him. Insiders most consistently claimed he was dating model and media personality Irina Shayk. While the pair never confirmed a relationship, it’s now being said that they’ve broken up, and there are claims regarding the reason.

Those who follow the gossip involving high-profile relationships know drama can sometimes gum up the works. However, in some cases, a romance can just naturally run its course. That’s what sources told TMZ in regard to the reported breakup between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. The unnamed people told the news outlet that the alleged romance simply “fizzled out” over time. As they put it, the writing had been on the wall for them as of late, though no kind of scandal apparently contributed to the development.

The two stars have been linked since this past June, when they both attended the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Sardinia. At the time, it was alleged that the 37-year-old fashionista and mother of one was “throwing herself” at the seven-time Super Bowl champion. But those rumors were greatly exaggerated , as her rep later shot down the claims. Nevertheless, it was reported a month later that the 46-year-old NFL great and father of three was reported to be dating the starlet, who’s an ex of Kanye West.

Over the summer, the two were spotted on a few occasions, though they didn’t spend Tom Brady’s birthday together in August. (That’s because he marked the occasion by taking his kids on a trip to Africa.) Privacy was allegedly a major concern for Irina Shayk, as she reportedly went to great lengths to keep the romance under wraps . Of course, that didn’t stop speculation from flying.

Speaking of rumors, Irina Shayk is far from the first woman who’s been linked to the former football player. It was, at one point, suggested that he was getting “friendly” with Kim Kardashian , though the New England Patriots alum’s rep denied that assumption. Apparently, the two have actually been close buddies for years, and the sports icon was simply advising her on a real estate matter. It was also claimed that he was dating the recently divorced Reese Witherspoon, whose rep extinguished that report.

It goes without saying that Tom Brady is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Hollywood scene at this point. So it’s natural many would be curious as to who he’s seeing now that he’s on the market. It, of course, remains unclear as to whether he might actually seek out a relationship and possibly tie the knot with someone again.

At the very least though, it sounds like his brief relationship with Irina Shayk has indeed reached its conclusion. The claims give the impression that the romance ended amicably and, if that’s true, one would think that such a clean break theoretically made the situation easier for the pair. Now, fans will probably be on the lookout for who the two might see next.