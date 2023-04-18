Gisele Bündchen Seemingly References Tom Brady Break-Up In Instagram Post About 'Trials' In Her Life

Gisele Bündchen has gone through major changes over the last six months, including the end of her marriage to NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years. The divorce was preceded by weeks of rumors that there was trouble in their relationship, and she has had to set the record straight multiple times on issues ranging from claims that she’d given Brady an ultimatum to reports that she left her then-husband to focus on her modeling career . Now, the model has taken to Instagram with a post that seemingly references the split with Brady.

The timeline of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s split demonstrates just how much the end of their relationship happened in the public eye, so it’s not surprising that the Brazilian model and mom of two went through some “trials” over the past year. You wouldn’t guess that based on the video that she posted, although the caption sheds some light. Take a look at the Instagram post that shows her looking happy and optimistic, as well as the more reflective caption:

Gisele Bündchen looks perfectly content in the video that she posted, which shows her riding a bike with ADMT’s “Beautiful Day” playing over it. She also included the lyrics in Portuguese in the video. On the whole, no matter how many trials she has faced, she seems to be celebrating life! She followed the caption written in English with the same message in Portuguese.

Bündchen didn’t specifically name Tom Brady or their divorce as part of her “trials,” and reports indicate that an “ironclad prenup” allowed for the divorce to be finalized swiftly , but it’s hard to imagine that the split wouldn’t have been part of her hardships. Still, she looks pretty worry-free in her video post riding a bike.

As for her ex, Tom Brady has spoken about the changes to his life since the divorce from Bündchen, including opening up about spending his first Christmas on the NFL field as a divorced dad . He announced his retirement from the NFL (which seems likely to stick this time) early in 2023 and was evidently ready to mingle as a newly single man not long after.

Of course, rumors also swirled about Gisele Bündchen moving on with a new man back in March: billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who also happens to be a longtime friend of Tomy Brady. She debunked those rumors to Vanity Fair , saying that she had “zero relationship with him in any way” and that he’s “Tom’s friend, not my friend.”

As for what the future holds for Gisele Bundchen and whether a new romance will develop, hopefully she just is able to continue embracing her attitude that “every day is a gift” and that it’s important to enjoy good moments while learning from the bad.