'It Always Works': Irina Shayk Talks Making Co-Parenting Work With Ex Bradley Cooper
The former power couple broke up in 2019, and they have been raising their young daughter together ever since.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split in 2019 after four years together, but even though the famous exes couldn't make their romantic relationship work, they have been successful as a parenting partnership for their 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Now, the model is opening up about co-parenting with her ex.
The Russian-born supermodel revealed in a November 2023 interview with Elle that the former couple have made a concerted effort to give their young daughter as regular a childhood as possible, despite the star power of her parents. That means neither Shayk nor Cooper employ a nanny in New York City, where they co-parent Lea, and instead "take Lea everywhere with [them]," including daily walks to school:
Lea's famous father even recently took her as his date to the premiere of Maestro, the critically acclaimed Leonard Bernstein biopic Cooper directed and starred in as the famed conductor. For the occasion, which took place on Tuesday, December 12 at Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Bradley's date was dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print chiffon dress, sparkling gold ballet flats and a red crossbody purse, per People, while her dad sported a dark navy suit.
Shayk praised Cooper in the Elle interview, calling him "the best father" to Lea, and she said their co-parenting arrangement "always works because we make it work."
Irina previously wrote in an April 2023 essay for Harper's Bazaar how her daughter is "a big part" of why the model started to love herself more and about the values she and Cooper as trying to instill in their child:
Since her break-up from Bradley in 2019, Shayk has been involved in several high-profile romances, being spotted in Paris with Kanye West, hanging out at Coachella with Leonardo DiCaprio and, most recently, football star Tom Brady, from whom Irina allegedly split in October 2023. Cooper himself has been romantically busy this year with another supermodel, Gigi Hadid.
But no matter who the former pair is partnered up with these days, it's clear they don't let their dating situations get in the way of raising their daughter together.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes