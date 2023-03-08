Nick Cannon And Kevin Hart's Viral 'Having My Baby' Prank Was Actually For New TV Show With Tiffany Haddish, WWE Stars And More
This makes way more sense than the fake show news.
Considering Nick Cannon is known to be one of the most prolific entertainers in Hollywood when it comes to conceiving offspring — currently at 12 and possibly counting — it's no surprise the Internet fully bought into Cannon and Kevin Hart teaming up on a new show featuring women competing to have the Masked Singer host's next kid. But as it turns out, that viral clip wasn’t for an actual reality competition, but was created for a wild new show that the duo are ready to spring on audiences in the very near future: E!’s Celebrity Prank Wars.
The comedy-loving friends have engaged in some large-scale prank battles against one another in recent years, from Nick Cannon using his own personal decoration ideas for Kevin Hart’s private plane to the Jumanji franchise star sending Cannon a vending machine full of condoms (not to mention that billboard gag). As such, they’re as logical a hosting duo as I could imagine, and they’re bringing in a bunch of talented celebs to go head-to-head for what will hopefully be the most epic prank-friendly TV show since Jackass.
Here’s the full rundown of past and present WWE Superstars, actors, musicians and more that will be heading to the funny-bone zone when Celebrity Prank Wars debuts on Thursday, April 6:
- Anthony Anderson
- Brie and Nikki Bella
- Lil Duval
- Big E
- Fantasia
- Tiffany Haddish
- Taraji P. Henson
- Lil Jon
- Kofi Kingston
- Ludacris
- Joel McHale
- Killer Mike
- Chance The Rapper
- T-Pain
- Robin Thicke
- T.I.
- Xavier Woods
To start off with, we have the always hilarious Anthony Anderson, and I can only imagine what kind of tomfoolery he'll come up with. (Fun fact: this is the third project to be announced this week for the black-ish and Law & Order vet, as he has a new comedy pilot and food-geared series on the way.) Let's just hope he'll be in an episode taking on his Hustle & Flow co-star Taraji P. Henson, because that could be more hype than a mere rap battle.
Speaking of rap, quite a few lyricists and musicians from other genres are representing in this lineup, from Fast franchise vet Ludacris to new Voice coach Chance the Rapper to vocal-effect trendsetter T-Pain to docuseries host Killer Mike. Is Lil Jon in there also? "Yea-yuh!" And viewers can also anticipate seeing T.I. waving his prank flag, but will it be against his "Blurred Lines" padna Robin Thicke? Seems likely enough, although the latter's Masked Singer has featured Joel McHale as a frequent guest star. And let's not forget about American Idol winner Fantasia.
And from there we go to a different group of audience-wowing performers. On the stand-up comedy side, there's The Afterparty star Tiffany Haddish and Guy Code's Lil Duval. And rounding things out are those made famous through WWE pro wrestling, including twin reality stars Brie and Nikki Bella and the three New Day founders Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
Check out the synopsis for the new series below:
And for those who want more of a visual tease for what's to come, check out E!'s first official trailer for Celebrity Prank Wars.
The new show will hit E! on Thursday, April 6, at 10:00 p.m. ET, so don't forget to tune in, or you might wake up to your car being covered in a Kevin Hart-emblazoned wrap.
