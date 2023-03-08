Anthony Anderson Lands Not Just One, But Two New TV Shows To Follow Black-ish And Law And Order

Anthony Anderson has been one of Hollywood’s busiest actors for some time now, and it honestly feels like he’s never been without some kind of acting gig. As a result of his steady stream of work, he’s entertained audiences for nearly three decades now. In recent years, he delighted TV watchers with his role as Andre “Dre” Johnson on ABC’s black-ish, which he co-led for eight seasons. And after signing off alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and the cast , Anderson joined the Law & Order revival for one season and reprised his role as Kevin Bernard . His stints on both series may be over, but the comedian doesn’t seem set on resting. As it turns out, Anderson has landed not one, but two new shows!

Anthony Anderson Is Teaming Up With Another Comic For A Truly Tasty Series

Die-hard foodies are sure to get a kick out of the new production Anthony Anderson is cooking up with A&E. The network announced in a press release that it’s joined forces with Anderson for Kings of BBQ, a ten-episode, unscripted series. And if that weren’t exciting enough, the show will also see fellow comedian Cedric the Entertainer star alongside Anderson. The show will follow the two stars as they attempt to get their business, AC Barbecue, off the ground. In their attempt to do so, they’ll travel across the United States in order to learn the culinary tricks of the trade. Anderson released a statement on the series and seems excited to be embarking on this new journey:

I’m thrilled to partner with A&E on this series to honor the traditions and flavors of barbeque that have been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. The launch of ACBarbeque has been a lifelong dream for Cedric and I and we cannot wait to learn more about the craft and share our journey.

Seriously, I don’t know about you, but I’m getting hungry just thinking about all of the delectable dishes that the black-ish alum and the Neighborhood veteran will get to try. The show is set to have one-hour episodes, and I can’t help but be curious about what the comics will learn from the various pitmasters they’ll encounter during their travels. Of course, when Anthony Anderson isn’t licking his fingers from the flavorful, sauce-covered food, he’ll be working on another acting gig.

Following The End Of Black-ish, Anthony Anderson Is Reteaming With ABC For Another Comedy

It didn’t take all that long for the 52-year-old Barbershop alum to return to his old stomping grounds at the alphabet network. He’s reportedly collaborating with the entertainment conglomerate on another single-camera comedy pilot called Public Defenders. Per Deadline , the workplace romp centers on a quartet of inexperienced public defenders who seek to effectively represent their defendants while dealing with the legal shenanigans that ensue as a result.

The Transformers alum won’t be playing one of these wet-behind-the-ears legal eagles. He’ll take on the role of the group’s boss, Marshall. The trade describes the character as a seasoned law official, who’s recently become the deputy-in-charge. With that, he believes it’s his duty to assist his deputies in ultimately becoming defense attorneys and isn’t afraid to show a bit of tough love to move them along. Anthony Anderson also serves as an EP on the show alongside Randalll Einhorn, who’s widely known for his contributions to The Office and more recently, Abbott Elementary. Einhorn will reportedly direct the pilot as well, and he’s definitely a fitting choice for what sounds like an old-fashioned workplace comedy.

Needless to say, Anthony Anderson is going to have his hands full for the foreseeable future, and you honestly love to see the star remain booked and busy. Here’s hoping that both shows manage to make an impression on viewers. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go order some barbecue from a nearby take-out spot.