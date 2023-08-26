Nick Carter Gets Candid About Still Processing Brother Aaron Carter's Death Months Later

Months ago, many were shocked and saddened when pop singer Aaron Carter passed away suddenly at age 34. It was subsequently revealed that Carter died by by accidental drowning in his bathtub after taking substances. In the aftermath of his death, the late singer's loved ones have seemingly tried to grapple with the loss. That’s especially true for his older brother, Nick Carter. Now, the Backstreet Boys member is getting candid about still processing his younger brother’s death months later.

The elder Carter opened up about losing his younger brother while speaking to ET Canada on the set of the music video for his new single, “Superman.” He didn't hold back when discussing his sense of loss, as the anniversary of Aaron’s passing steadily approaches. Nick revealed how he and his family are doing following his sibling's tragic death, saying:

It’s definitely been tough for me and my family. It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don’t think we will ever really get over it. It’s been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it.

It goes without saying that losing a family member can be hard for anyone, especially if when that loss is sudden. When it comes to Nick Carter, he seems to be finding new ways to cope with the loss of his younger brother. This isn't the first time the elder Carter has shared his grief with fans over the past few months. Immediately after Aaron died, the Backstreet Boys member penned an emotional tribute and received the support of his groupmates. The band even paid tribute to the younger Carter during a concert performance. Nick posted about spending holiday time with family amid the clan's first Thanksgiving after Aaron passed away.

The 43-year-old singer has continued to pay tribute to his deceased younger brother since last year. He held a tribute benefit concert to honor his brother’s life earlier this month. He then followed that up by putting out a music video for his single “Hurts to Love You,” which features clips from home movies and photos of his late sibling.

Nick Carter hasn’t been the only one mourning his death, as multiple celebrities have as well. Aaron Carter's ex, Hilary Duff, paid tribute to him after the news started circulating. Other Disney stars like Christy Carlson Romano and Raven-Symoné responded to his passing while speaking about mental health.

As the anniversary of the "I Want Candy" singer's death draws closer, it's likely that more remembrance and tributes from loved ones and fans will come. Nick Carter remains busy, as he's gearing up for his solo concert tour, Who I Am Tour, which kicks off in Lexington, Kentucky on October 4. He is also preparing his fourth forthcoming solo album. As he works though, one only hopes that he continues to have the space to work through his feelings for his brother and process his loss.

Those wishing to commemorate the star for themselves can do so by watching Aaron Carter's movies and TV shows on platforms like Hulu and Prime Video.