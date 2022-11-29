Nick Carter Posts About Spending Holiday Time With Family Following Aaron Carter’s Death

The entertainment industry has sadly experienced a number of tragic celebrity deaths as of late, including Aaron Carter’s. Known for his emergence as a pop star in the late ‘90/early 2000s, Carter died at the age of 34 just a few weeks ago. The sad news was met with a number of tributes from fans and celebrities who knew the late entertainer. Carter’s older brother, Nick, also penned an emotional message following his sibling’s passing. Though this surely hasn’t been the easiest time for Nick, he seems to be finding some comfort, as he posted about spending time with his family over the holiday.

Like so many of us, the Backstreet Boy was fortunate enough to be with his family for Thanksgiving. The 42-year-old father of three shared a sweet post on his Instagram , and it featured photos of him enjoying holiday festivities alongside his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their little ones. In his caption, the singer said that he was “thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones” and expressed hope that his fans were able to do the same. Take a look at how the Carter family celebrated Turkey Day:

Few things truly compare to the joy of getting together with friends and family for a special occasion. These are the kinds of moments that people tend to cherish as time goes on, and they certainly shouldn’t be taken for granted. And with what his family has been through over the past couple of weeks, Nick Carter surely understands that better than most.

Aaron Carter’s body was reportedly found in his bathtub in his Lancaster, California home on November 5. After a neighbor called the police, homicide detectives were on the scene and, as of this writing, an official cause of death has yet to be determined. The singer was focused on several professional endeavors before he died, including one final TV project . Carter was also writing a memoir that was set to drop this month though, following pushback, the publishers decided to delay its release. Though he kept busy, Carter’s manager said he did not seem healthy during his final days.

After his brother’s passing, Nick Carter got raw about their “complicated” relationship and opened up about his hope that Aaron would one day “walk a healthy path.” He also spoke on how addiction and mental illness can negatively impact one’s life . Though the Carter brothers had their ups and downs, Aaron’s rep confirmed that he and Nick were on good terms when he died.

In addition to his brother, Aaron Carter was also honored by his fiancée , Melanie Martin, this Thanksgiving. Martin, who shared one-year-old son Prince with Carter, picked up a turkey (an annual task that Carter would perform) and enjoyed it with her family. She and their son also continued their annual tradition of watching two of Carter’s favorite movies: Home Alone and Iron Man.

While Aaron Carter’s loss undoubtedly cuts deep for his loved ones, sentimental remembrances like those can provide them with some sort of comfort moving forward. And Nick Carter will more than likely continue to hold his brother close to his heart as he creates new memories with his family.