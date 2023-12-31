Nick Carter Shares Sweet Post About ‘Cherishing’ Moments With His Son Following The Death Of Sister Bobbie Jean

2023 closed out another tough year for the Carter family, who saw yet another untimely death. A little over a year after the untimely death of Aaron Carter, the family announced that Bobbi Jean Carter passed from cardiac arrest at 41. Following the announcement, Nick Carter broke his silence on social media and reflected on cherishing the moments he has with his son.

Nick Carter is out on the golf course ahead of 2024 and spending some quality time with his son, Odin. Check out a video from the actor that features his son teeing off, and him complimenting his son on a solid shot:

The post was immediately met with comments wondering why the Backstreet Boys frontman didn't acknowledge the death of his sister, Bobbi Jean Carter. Of course, it's no secret that the Carter family has had a contentious relationship over the years, something Nick Carter talked about when he first eulogized his brother Aaron . The singer added more recently in November, he was still processing Aaron's death and was emotional talking about the good times he had with his brother.

Even so, Nick Carter still took time to emphasize family time following his brother's death. As such, it's possible he's doing the same thing in regard to the unexpected death of his sister, Bobbi Jean Carter. To lose two siblings over the course of a year has to be crushing to anyone's emotions, regardless of what kind of relationship they had at present. Ultimately, grieving is a complicated process, and it's not really the place of random strangers on the internet to dictate what is and isn't proper for a celebrity to do in the wake of a personal tragedy.

At the same time, a celebrity like Nick Carter is well aware of how a place like the internet can be, so it might be best to limit comments on his page if the constant questions about when he's going to pay tribute to his late sister become irksome. As of writing, it doesn't appear that the singer is bothered by the comments on his page, but we can only see what Carter is publicly willing to share.

All the details of the death of Bobbi Jean Carter are still unknown at this point. What we do know at this point is that authorities have widely reported that no foul play is suspected and that she was discovered on the bathroom floor. First responders took Carter to a hospital, where she was declared dead at 8:02 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 23rd. Jane Carter shared the news of her daughter's death and asked the public for personal time to grieve the loss of another child.

CinemaBlend would like to continue to offer its condolences to the Carter family, as they navigate this difficult tragedy and the next steps in the grieving process. Hopefully, with time, we'll see the family recover and continue to cope with the recent tragedies that have plagued them.