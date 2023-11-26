32 Celebrities Who Have Been Married To Multiple Famous People

Celebrities are naturally attracted to other celebrities. They work together and run in the same circles, so it's not strange that they would marry each other often. Here's a list of examples of stars that have been married more than once to other famous people.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times, including twice to fellow celebrities. The Latin superstar married another superstar, Marc Anthony in 2004, after her engagement to Ben Affleck ended. Lopez has twins with Anthony, and the two divorced in 2014. “Bennifer” fans rejoiced in rekindled their flame in 2021 and finally married in 2022, twenty years after they first dated.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Elizabeth Taylor

There is no more famous Hollywood bride than the great Elizabeth Taylor. The global superstar was married seven times in her life, including twice to actor Richard Burton. Before marrying Burton, she was wed to singer (and father of Carrie Fisher), Eddie Fisher. Her first marriage was to hotelier Conrad Hilton, Jr. and later in life, she married Senator John Warner.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise’s marriage to Katie Holmes is his most infamous relationship, but before Holmes, the Mission: Impossible star was hitched to Nicole Kidman, after they starred together in Days of Thunder. Tom Cruise’s first wife was Bosch star Mimi Rogers, whom he married in 1987 and divorced in 1990.

(Image credit: MGM)

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie met her first famous husband on the set of one of her first movies, Hackers. She married co-star Jonny Lee Miller in 1996. With the ink barely dry on her divorce from Miller, she began a whirlwind romance with Billy Bob Thornton, which led to a Las Vegas wedding in 2000, with the relationship ending in divorce in 2003. Jolie’s most publicized marriage was to long-time boyfriend Brad Pitt, whom she married in 2014 after dating for nine years. Together they have six children.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been married three times. First to record producer Damon Thomas, then NBA star Kris Humphries for two years. In 2014 she married rap superstar Kanye West and together they have four children. Of course, much of their wild marriage was documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, until the two split in 2022 in one of the most high-profile divorces of all time.

(Image credit: NBC)

Scarlett Johansson

Two of the biggest superhero movie stars, Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson, and Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds were married from 2008 until 2011. When they split, Johansson married French ad exec Romain Dauriac, before divorcing in 2017. In 2021 Johansson married SNL star Colin Jost , whom she has one child with.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990-2001. The two have two adopted children together. After her breakup with Cruise, Kidman dated Lenny Kravitz and was engaged for a short time to the singer. The Big Little Lies star wed Country musician Keith Urban in 2006 and they’ve been happily married ever since.

(Image credit: Vevo)

Mariah Carey

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is one of the most enduring Christmas songs of all time , but sadly both of Mariah Carey's marriages to celebrities have been less so. Her first marriage, to music business tycoon Tommy Mottola, lasted five years, from ‘93 to ‘98. She walked down the aisle with America’s Got Talent star Nick Cannon in 2008, but after eight years and two kids (twins), the couple walked away from each other in 2016.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Brad Pitt

It’s appropriate that one of the biggest stars on the planet, Brad Pitt, would also be in two of the most high-profile marriages of all time. Pitt married America’s sweetheart, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, in 2000. Their breakup in 2005 amidst Pitt’s rumored relationship with Angelina Jolie was one of the most widely covered stories in the tabloids of all time. Pitt married Jolie in 2014 after years of dating, but it too ended in divorce, in 2019.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Frank Sinatra

Old Blue Eyes, as Frank Sinatra is often called, charmed actress Ava Gardner with those eyes into marriage in 1951, though it was to be short-lived, as they split less than two tumultuous years later and were completely divorced by 1954. Sinatra married another actress, Mia Farrow, in 1966 who was 29 years his junior. They divorced less than two years later but apparently stayed very close for the rest of his life.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Rebecca Romijn

X-Men star Rebecca Romijn has been married to two famous people. Her first wedding was to John Stamos in 1998. She even changed her name to Rebecca Romijn-Stamos. The beautiful couple split up in 2005 and two years later, in 2007, Romijn married actor Jerry O’Connell.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pamela Anderson

What more can be said about Baywatch star Pamela Anderson’s personal life that isn’t already out there in the zeitgeist? Anderson has been married five times over the years, her first husband was Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. She married another musician later, Kid Rock. She’s also been married to poker player Rick Salomon, film producer Jon Peters, and her former bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst.

(Image credit: Cinemablend.com)

James Cameron

James Cameron has directed some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, and he’s had two big-time Hollywood marriages as well. His first was to fellow director Kathryn Bigelow that lasted three years in the late '80s/early ‘90s. His second was to actor Linda Hamilton, the star of Cameron’s Terminator films. The two were together for seven years but only married the last two before divorcing in 1997.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet was a big deal in the late ‘80s and some part of that was due to her high-profile marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz. After six years of marriage, and one child, Zoe Kravitz, who you may have heard of, the two split in 1993. In 2005, she began dating Aquaman star Jason Momoa. The two finally wed in 2017, but sadly separated in 2022, after having two children together during their relationship.

(Image credit: High Stakes Poker)

Rick Salomon

Professional poker player Rick Salomon is the least famous person on this list, but he has been married to three very famous people. His first wife was actress E. G. Daily, better known as the voice of Tommy Pickles on Rugrats. His second wife was the great Shannen Doherty, and his third wife was Pamela Anderson, whom he married and divorced twice.

(Image credit: MGM)

Cher

Cher broke into show business alongside her first famous husband, the late Sonny Bono. Just days after her divorce was settled with Bono, Cher married another musician, Allman Brothers Band singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman. They divorced in 1978, but by then she was already living with KISS bass player Gene Simmons, though they never married.

(Image credit: NBC)

Blake Shelton

NBC’s The Voice is not only responsible for launching the careers of singers like Morgan Wallen and Melanie Martinez but also for bringing together two of the coaches, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two married in 2021 after falling in love on the show. Both had been married before to famous people. Stefani to Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to country star Miranda Lambert.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most famous people on earth these days, so it’s appropriate that he’s been married to multiple famous people. First to Scarlett Johansson from 2008-2011 and then to Blake Lively, whom he has been married to since 2012.

(Image credit: FOX)

Heather Locklear

It’s pretty easy to say Heather Locklear has a “type.” The actor, and 1980s superstar, married Tommy Lee in 1986. The couple divorced in 1993 and Locklear married another famous ‘80s rocker, Bon Jovi guitar player Richie Sambora. Together with Sambora, she has one daughter, Ava Sambora.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore was married and divorced by the time she turned 18. Her first husband, musician Freddy Moore, was never really famous, but her next husbands certainly are. Moore married Bruce Willis in 1987 and the couple had three children together, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Rumer Willis. After Moore and Willis' amicable divorce in 2000, Moore eventually started dating Ashton Kutcher, who is 16 years younger than her. The two were married for eight years before splitting in 2013.

(Image credit: Open Road)

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher's first wife was Demi Moore, and his second was Mila Kunis. Moore and Kutcher had a rocky go of it, but still managed to last eight years. When they divorced, Kutcher found his way back to an old friend and former co-star on That ‘70s Show, Mila Kunis. The two were engaged in 2014 and married in 2015 after Kunis gave birth to their first child. A second kid would come along in 2016, and they are still a happy family.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marilyn Monroe

There are few stars bigger, and with a more enduring legacy, than the legendary Marilyn Monroe. Monroe was married to a police officer named James Dougherty when she was in her early 20s, but it was after she found fame in the 1950s that she ended up marrying two very famous people. In 1954 she married New York Yankee great Joe DiMaggio. Though the two were only married for just over a year, their friendship lasted the rest of her life. In 1956, Monroe, at the height of her fame, married playwright Arthur Miller. They would be married for 5 years, before divorcing in 1961. Monroe died in 1962 at age 36.

(Image credit: Disney)

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage married Patricia Arquette in 1995 as both were on career hot streaks. The marriage lasted six years, and the couple broke up in 2001. One year later, Cage married his second famous person, the late Lisa Marie Presley. Cage and Presley’s marriage would be incredibly short-lived, filing for divorce just 107 days later, which was finalized in 2004.

(Image credit: Lorraine)

Lisa Marie Presley

Before Lisa Marie tragically died in 2023 at the young age of 54, she was famously married four times, including two very highly publicized marriages to famous men. Though her first marriage to Danny Keough lasted six years her second marriage, to the King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, lasted less than two. Still, she went on to an even shorter marriage to actor Nicolas Cage, which lasted less than four months before they filed for divorce in 2002.

(Image credit: Lakeshore Entertainment)

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston became one of the biggest stars in television history when she starred in Friends. That stardom led to a very high-profile marriage with Brad Pitt in 2000. Aniston and Pitt’s divorce in 2005 was tabloid fodder for months (and even years), but the actress eventually found her way back to marriage with another actor, Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015. The two split in 2017, but have remained friends .

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Madonna

When Madonna married actor Sean Penn in 1985 it was a huge deal. The gossip pages were filled with details about their romance, but sadly, the marriage only lasted about four years. More than a decade later, after numerous rumors and stories about her dating life, Madonna settled down again, this time with British director Guy Ritchie. Ritchie and Madonna have two sons together but divorced in 2008.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith is Hollywood royalty as the daughter of The Birds star Tippi Hedron. She married her first husband Don Johnson before either was famous, in 1976, though the marriage would last less than a year. The two would reconnect years later and marry again in 1989. In Between, she was married to Breaking Bad actor Steven Bauer. Johnson and Griffith would divorce in 1996 and Griffith married Antonio Banderas later that same year. Griffith and Banderas divorced in 2015.

(Image credit: CBS)

Eddie Fisher

Eddie Fisher’s first marriage, to actress Debbie Reynolds, produced his most famous child, Carrie Fisher. That marriage was doomed when he infamously had an affair with Elizabeth Taylor, whom he married in 1959. Five years later the couple would divorce and Fisher married singer Connie Stevens in 1967.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ali MacGraw

Ali MacGraw was a budding star when she married notorious producer movie Robert Evans, who was played by Matthew Goode in The Offer . As shown in that show, that marriage broke up when she left him for Steve McQueen. She and McQueen married in 1973 but divorced in 1978. She hasn’t married since but has been in some high-profile relationships.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Arnett

Before Will Arnett became a household name in Hollywood, he had a truly whirlwind romance with actor Penelope Ann Miller. They started dating, got married, then divorced all within about three months in late 1994 and early 1995. His next marriage to a famous person lasted much longer when he married Amy Poehler in 2003. That marriage lasted until 2012.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman burst onto the Hollywood scene in the early 1990s and at just 20 years old, she married fellow actor Gary Oldman. That marriage fell apart after just two years and Thurman didn’t marry again until 1998 when she walked down the aisle with Ethan Hawke, whom she met on the set of Gattaca. Thurman and Hawke have two kids together but split in 2003 before finalizing their divorce in 2005.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jennifer Garner

The original “Bennifer” might have been Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, but Bennifer 2.0 was in full swing when Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005. Their marriage produced three children and while they divorced in 2017, the two have remained very close. Before Affleck, Garner was married to Party of Five star Scott Foley for five years.

While some Hollywood marriages do indeed last the test of time, some simply do not. Many of the stars on this list have had long marriages to famous people, though most have not. Still, it’s better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all, as they say.