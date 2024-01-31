After Night Court Dropped A Great Joke About Christopher Meloni's 'Greatest Role,' I Need The Law And Order: OC Actor To Guest Star

Spoilers ahead for the January 30 episode of Night Court Season 2, called "Wrath of Comic-Con."

Night Court delved into fandom in the latest episode when the courtroom was overrun with Comic-Con cosplayers, and John Larroquette paid homage to his Star Trek III role by going full Klingon. A different character was thinking less of sci-fi and more of the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gurgs dropped a joke about Christopher Meloni early in "Wrath of Comic-Con," and just kept building on it until the credits rolled and I was ready to start crossing my fingers for Meloni on Night Court in the 2024 TV schedule.

Just Shoot Me's Wendie Malick reprised her role as Julianne from Season 1 (which you can revisit streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription), and Julianne definitely hadn't gotten over her grudge against Dan for prosecuting her back in the day. After Dan informed Wyatt that Julianne originally only stopped trying to ruin his life when she saw how sad it was, Gurgs had a pep talk for him that also happened to refer to Christopher Meloni's "greatest role," and... it's probably not what you think. She told Dan:

You'll find love someday. I mean, look at me. I bounced back after my dalliance with Christopher Meloni... Our connection was deeper than [dating]. He shadowed me for his greatest role. I assume you're familiar with Bailiff: The Musical? The nudity was my idea.

Elliot Stabler who? According to Gurgs, Meloni's greatest role isn't the one he originated on Law & Order: SVU before moving to Organized Crime, but as the star of Bailiff: The Musical. While that particular musical extravaganza doesn't actually exist in real life, I can't be the only one who wants Meloni to make an appearance to drop more details about it. It's Night Court canon, after all!

Gurgs also wasn't done, as she defended Dan to Julianne by saying:

He happens to be best friends with someone who was the inspiration for one of Christopher Meloni's greatest Broadway triumphs!

Honestly, I love that not only did she double down on him as star of Bailiff: The Musical, but Gurgs referring to it as "one of Christopher Meloni's greatest Broadway triumphs" implies that it's one of many in the world of Night Court. And based on another comment from Gurgs, Meloni had a show-stopping song. She said:

Two bailiffs? That means she's double dangerous, which was Christopher Meloni's big number in Bailiff: The Musical. But I'm telling y'all stuff y'all already know.

Even if it's too much to hope for Meloni showing up on Night Court for a rendition of "Double Dangerous," it's too much fun to imagine the scenario that Gurgs was spinning in "Wrath of Comic-Con." Not least because Elliot Stabler – who is probably going to have plenty to say when he finds out about the affair within his task force on OC Season 4 – isn't exactly cracking jokes in every episode of the SVU spinoff! Gurgs had one more Meloni comment before the final credits rolled, telling Wyatt this about Comic-Con:

But you got to make it back before Chris Meloni shows up to sign posters for Bailiff: The Musical: The Movie. He and I have unfinished business.

While Organized Crime may not be a sitcom, Meloni showed off his comedy chops in non-Law & Order projects, ranging from Happy to Wet Hot American Summer. Why not add Night Court to his list of credits? He wouldn't even have to leave NBC. Besides, Night Court has been bringing fun guest stars on board ever since the revival premiered in 2023.

Season 2 isn't even halfway done, and episodes have featured guests including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to ring in Christmas, Marsha Warfield reprising her original series role, and Paul Scheer for what he described as his "dream come true." The next episode is delivering a Big Bang Theory reunion for Melissa Rauch with Kunal Nayyar coming on board.

See more of Gurgs with new episodes of Night Court on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and Christopher Meloni in his non-musical role as Stabler with Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.